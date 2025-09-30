Kamloops News

New course delivery options at TRU move forward after pilot sees strong interest

Soaring interest from educators on Thompson Rivers University’s campus is pushing an initiative to implement new delivery options for classes from testing to the classroom.

The TRUly Flexible initiative has been described as the introduction of a “continuum” of delivery options between asynchronous and classroom-based learning and was intended to provide students with more flexible learning options.

The first phase of the program saw the redevelopment of asynchronous courses and strengthening collaboration between on-campus and open learning teams, and the second phase saw the launch of a pilot for select on-campus programs.

TRU interim provost and vice-president academic Shannon Wagner told the university’s senate last week interest in the initiative from deans, curriculum chairs and faculty members has been strong.

“We felt that the pilot was wonderful and we’re pulling all of the really useful pieces from it,” she said.

“But we’re moving much quicker through the material that is in the pilot and moving to action rather than straight pilot.”

Wagner said the pilot has been paused as some on campus showed interest in “starting to make some of those moves more quickly.”

During the pilot, TRU said it planned to consult with faculty, students and experts to determine the support and technology investments that will be needed for the new delivery models, and faculty would receive mentorship and training.