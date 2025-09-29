Kamloops News

Highway 5 roadwork north of Blue River expected to last until early November

Full month of construction

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 at Shell Road in Blue River looking north.

Construction work taking place north of Blue River is expected to slow traffic on Highway 5 for more than a month.

The work is taking place between Thunder River Road and Miledge Creek Bridge, about 12 kilometres north of Blue River.

The work began on Monday and is scheduled to wrap up by Nov. 7.

During that time, motorists are asked to watch for traffic control between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

DriveBC said single-lane alternating traffic will be required for brief periods when equipment and materials are being moved.