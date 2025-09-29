Kamloops News
Highway 5 roadwork north of Blue River expected to last until early November
Full month of construction
Photo: DriveBC
Highway 5 at Shell Road in Blue River looking north.
Construction work taking place north of Blue River is expected to slow traffic on Highway 5 for more than a month.
The work is taking place between Thunder River Road and Miledge Creek Bridge, about 12 kilometres north of Blue River.
The work began on Monday and is scheduled to wrap up by Nov. 7.
During that time, motorists are asked to watch for traffic control between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.
DriveBC said single-lane alternating traffic will be required for brief periods when equipment and materials are being moved.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- 'Thin ice is no joke'Whistler - 11:00 am
- Pay attention when drivingThe Last Word - 11:00 am
- U.S. role still unclearVenezuela - 10:10 am
- Gasthaus keeps givingPeachland - 10:00 am
- Drastic rise of vehicle pricesBusiness - 9:05 am
Real Estate
#303 - 2300 Benvoulin Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$549,000
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$549,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Hamish Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net