TRU expects to make tens of millions in cuts to balance budget as enrolment plummets

Photo: KTW File Thompson Rivers University

Thompson Rivers University is looking down the barrel of tens of millions in budget cuts over the next year and a half.

Interim provost and VP Academic Shannon Wagner told TRU’s senate last week the university is looking at an $8.3-million deficit in its first quarter forecast.

About $300 million was planned for this year’s budget, but Wagner said revenues are forecast to come in at about $296 million, with expenses at $304 million.

Wagner said the deficit is the result of decreased revenue from international tuition and TRU’s international training centre, as well as an increase in severance being paid out.

Due to federal immigration policy changes, TRU’s international enrolment is down 26 per cent this year — 3,150 students, down from 4,282 last fall. Millions of dollars have already been cut from the university’s upcoming budget as a result of the decline, which is happening faster than first projected.

Wagner said delaying a proposed pedestrian overpass that would span Summit Drive and increased open learning tuition are areas the university expects to make up lost revenue, and both are included in the forecast.

The university’s portion of the proposed $10 million pedestrian bridge split between TRU and the City of Kamloops was deferred to future years last March, when this year’s budget was approved by TRU's board.

TRU has shed about 10 per cent of its workforce in the last year, but the university will have to find more savings if it's to balance its budget.

“If we don't change our spending patterns, we're insolvent by Q4 of 2028,” said VP of finance and administration Matt Milovick.

“That's how tight it is.”

Millions more in cuts needed

The university cut its budget from over $320 million to about $300 million this year, including by using a temporary vacancy discount, and that’s projected to drop to $281 million next year.

Wagner said that will mean another $23 million in budget cuts in the next 18 to 20 months for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

“Once we’ve done that, we might be in a place of stability,” she told senators.

“If we can handle the $23 million in ’26-27 that helps us, we won't have as much of a deficit in ’27-28 and you can see it's quite minor in ’28-29 and ’29-30.”

She said of the $8.3 million in cuts needed to balance this year’s budget, the university hopes to make $5 million of that ongoing — meaning only $18 million in cuts would be needed next year.

TRU expects to lay off 40 employees in the coming months. Those workers received layoff notices last Wednesday and is in addition to more than 75 staff who took early retirement packages and 28 management positions cut, as well as numerous layoffs among sessional faculty.

In addition to job cuts, TRU is also deferring non-essential capital projects, eliminating discretionary spending and conducting program and service reviews.

Wagner said budget holders are being asked to only ask for essential items, and many hard decisions will have to be made to balance the budget.

More information will be presented to TRU’s board of governors at a meeting on Friday.

Concern over program closures

The university is also reviewing programs with fewer than five students enrolled for possible closure. It is likely more jobs will be lost as the university eliminates and consolidates underperforming programs and services.

TRU president Dr. Airini said the university will follow the board’s policy on program reduction and eliminations if program closures move ahead.

Senator David Carter cautioned university officials about the uncertainty some feel around possible program closures.

He said he thinks the university is approaching “a boiling point at least in terms of the rumour mill.”

“Every day, every conversation I have is questions about, 'Is your faculty eliminated yet,'” he said.

“I just think that that’s something that we might need to hear sooner than later, even just a list of who's going to be reviewed or things like that might help people put away that fear.”

Where to find revenue?

International tuition makes up $71 million in TRU’s budget, while domestic tuition is around $46 million. Milovick said TRU gets about $90 million in operating grant dollars for students from the ministry.

He said advocating for more dollars through the ministry would “fall on deaf ears.”

“The premier, in early summer, came out and said that the extent of the problem in the post secondary sector is too large for the government to essentially help,” Milovick said.

“So the message is, if you didn't read it loud and clear then, is that we're on our own and the government doesn't have any money, and quite honestly I'm not sure the post secondary sector is their highest priority right now.”

Wagner said the provincial operating grant TRU receives from the ministry is not tied to domestic enrolment. She said the province provides a target for domestic enrolment, and revenue generated would come from tuition — which she said only helps “up to a point.”

Milovick said Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada’s plan to bring Canada’s immigration level to five per cent of the population could take until 2029, which he said means “there’s no hope coming from increased international students.”

“Which is really too bad, because the world is orienting students our way, given geopolitical situations all over the place and we’re no positioned to take advantage of it and to restabilize it,” he said.

“So we’re kind of stuck.”