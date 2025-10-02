Kamloops News

City says multiplex upgrades to Hillside Drive will not come from Build Kamloops budget

Roadwork not in budget

Photo: Tim Petruk Hillside Drive will need major upgrades west of Copperhead Drive before a City of Kamloops arena multiplex opens in the area.

The $140-million price tag for a new City of Kamloops arena multiplex does not include cash to pay for "significant" upgrades required so that Hillside Drive will be able to handle the traffic associated with the facility.

The arena multiplex project, part of the city’s ambitious Build Kamloops program, will be constructed on municipal property at 2070 Hillside Dr., next to Kenna Cartwright Park and Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre.

The road leading to the future complex is an old two-lane frontage street adjacent to Highway 5. It will need to be upgraded in order to make sure people can get to the facility.

Matt Kachel, the city’s manager of infrastructure delivery, told Castanet Kamloops the roadwork will be a separate project from the multiplex.

“It is a separate project because it’s not just this area that this road is going to service," he said. "This [project] obviously brought it all forward, but the road’s going to keep going."

He said the roadwork is planned to continue west past the site of the future facility toward other future development in the area.

Kachel said planning work surrounding the intersection design and lane width of Hillside Drive around the multiplex is happening now, and he expects the city will have information to share about that in a few months.

He said the road could potentially be widened, and it’s yet to be determined how many kilometres will be redone.

“There's a couple different options being looked at, but we also need to get them agreed to by our friends at the Ministry of Transportation and Transit because of its proximity to the highway,” Kachel said.

'Significant’ work required

Kachel said Hillside Drive will need to be upgraded around the multiplex because it’s not currently built to accommodate a facility that has 700 parking stalls.

The city also needs to determine how water, sewer services and power services will be put in place connecting to multiplex.

“Those will probably come under this road," Kachel told Castanet. "I'm not sure exactly how we're going to service it yet. There's a couple different options we're just looking at which one is the most cost effective."

Kachel said it's too early to estimate a cost for the road project, but pegged it north of $1 million.

“What it might do is reorganize some of our existing capital projects,” Kachel said, describing the work as "significant" from a transportation and engineering standpoint.

Building design months away

At present, four ice sheets and a library are slated for the new two-storey multiplex, but other uses may still be included.

Kachel said he’s not sure how much of the building those items would take up, but said there is still “some programmable space available” to add to the facility.

Design planning for the multiplex is ongoing, expected to ramp up in November.

Kachel estimated design concepts showing the form and function of the multiplex could be done by June, noting different options will be put forward to council and the community.

“If they want different things then that might take us a bit more time, but we've got the core of the project figured out — it’s just now those little details,” he said.

The facility is being built into the side of a hill next door to the dirt parking lot entering Kenna Cartwright Park, which will be paved as part of the project.

Building construction and roadwork improvements are expected to begin in 2027. The park trails are expected to remain open during construction, Kachel said.

The multiplex is expected to be operational by 2030.

Access part of planning

Last weekend the city held an information session at the site of the future multiplex.

City of Kamloops communications manager Kristen Rodrigue said part of what they’ve heard from people is they want a way to get to the future multiplex facility.

“Whether that's by car or by bike or even walking up from the neighbourhood, so that's part of that transportation network planning and how we are going to, not just build this facility, but make it somewhere that people can get to in a really accessible way,” she said.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly said Comet Industries plans to develop land further down Hillside Drive. Kachel said he misspoke when he said that.