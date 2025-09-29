Kamloops News

Showers, cloudy skies in forecast for Kamloops area over coming week

Forecast calls for showers

Cindy White

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers and overcast skies over much of the coming week in the Kamloops area.

Environment Canada meteorologist Phillipe-Alain Bergeron said the B.C. Interior is transitioning to fall weather conditions, with more moisture and cooler temperatures arriving in the region.

"Kamloops and the Thompson might remain a little bit more in the rain shadow for the next system that's coming in tomorrow night into Tuesday," he said.

"Kamloops will probably be just also turning a little bit cooler and a bit more moisture, but nothing significant in terms of rain."

Mainly cloudy skies are expected on Monday with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. A high of 21 C and a low of 11 C are in the forecast.

A 40 per cent chance of showers is anticipated throughout Tuesday. A high of 19 C will dip to a low of 13 C at night.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of rain. A high of 20 C will lower to 10 C at night. Cloudy periods and the possibility of scattered showers continue overnight.

Cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of precipitation are in the forecast on Thursday, with a high of 17 C and a low of 10 C. Cloudy periods will continue into the night.

Temperatures will reach a high of 16 C and a low of 8 C on Friday. Cloudy periods are expected throughout the day.

A mix of sun and cloud and highs around 17 C are in the forecast for the weekend, according to Environment Canada.