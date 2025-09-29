Kamloops News

Kamloops firefighters knocked down grass, brush fire in Juniper Ridge area

Crews knock down fire

Photo: Josh Dawson An interface fire sparked in Kamloops' Juniper Ridge area Sunday.

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.

Firefighters appeared to have the Juniper Ridge fire taken care of by about 7 p.m. Castanet will follow up with KFR.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:40 p.m.

A fire has been sparked in Kamloops' Juniper Ridge area Sunday afternoon.

The fire was started some time before 1 p.m., west of Highland Road, on the hill up to Juniper Ridge.

The fire is burning grass in the area and has spread to the trees as well. Some candling of trees has been visible and a large amount of smoke is coming from the fire.

Firefighters with Kamloops Fire Rescue are on scene and the BC Wildfire Service has also been called in to assist. The area appears difficult to access, with no roads leading to the fire.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.

– with files from Josh Dawson