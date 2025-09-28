Kamloops News

Tumbleweed Toys hosts largest ever puzzle competition to mark 15 years in business

Photo: Josh Dawson Teams raced to finish their puzzle first at a competition held by Tumbleweed Toys.

Tumbleweed Toys hosted its largest ever puzzle competition Sunday afternoon to celebrate 15 years of being in business.

The event kicked off at 2 p.m. and saw 23 teams race against the clock and each other to complete 500-piece puzzles at Sahali Mall.

The competition was open to the public, and onlookers that gathered Sunday cheered the teams on.

Tumbleweed Toys owner Vanessa Gammel said the store began hosting puzzle competitions around 2018, and the events quickly proved popular with customers.

"They're our most popular event that we do, so we thought why not do our most popular event but make it bigger and better than ever," Gammel said.

"There's nothing really like it, and even though it's competitive it's really fun. People just have a good time, no matter if they win or lose."

Tumbleweed Toys opened its doors on Sept. 6, 2010 in Sahali Mall and Gammel has owned it for all but the first nine months.