Painted Turtle Artisan Market to bring local vendors to BC Wildlife Park

Photo: BC Wildlife Park The Painted Turtle Artisan Market will be held on Sunday, Oct. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Artisan vendors will be set up around the BC Wildlife Park next weekend for its Painted Turtle Artisan Market.

The market will see local vendors selling handmade goods and artisanal items from booths throughout the park. Market-goers can also partake in animal encounters and feed talks throughout the day.

“By attending and shopping at the market, you’re supporting local artists and also helping us care for the animals who call the park home,” the BC Wildlife Park said in a social media post.

Admission is $10 per person and includes full admission to the wildlife park.