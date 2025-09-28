Kamloops-Thompson school district opens new child care facility at restored Parkcrest elementary
New childcare centre
A new child care centre in Kamloops has opened with 52 spaces in the newly rebuilt Parkcrest elementary school, which reopened last year after being destroyed by fire in 2019.
The Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education and YMCA BC cut the ribbon last Monday on the new neighbourhood learning centre with spaces thanks to funding from ChildCareBC.
The YMCA Parkcrest Care and Learning Centre includes 28 spaces in one room for infant and toddler child care (ages 0-5) operating Mondays through Fridays, and the remaining 24 spaces will be for the district’s Before and After School Care programming for school aged children.
At the opening celebration, Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education Chair, Heather Grieve said that, as it stands right now, approximately half of Kamloops elementary schools throughout the district, have some form of early learning or child care programming on site.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have a partnership with YMCA BC in the opening of the new child care spaces here at Parkcrest. We also want to express our immense gratitude to the Ministry of Education and Child Care for supporting these child care spaces through the New Spaces Fund,” Grieve said in a press release.
