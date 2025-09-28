Kamloops News

New study finds $18 million economic impact in Kamloops region's mountain biking industry

Photo: Dylan Sherrard Mountain bikers in Sun Peaks.

A new study produced by Tourism Kamloops shows the Tournament Capital’s mountain biking trails are a vital part of the city’s economy.

According to the comprehensive mountain biking study conducted by Larose Research & Strategy and Pacific Analytics Inc., mountain biking in Kamloops generated $13.6 million in total direct spending during last year’s biking season.

That numbers is made up of $7 million in direct visitor spending and $6.6 million in spending by local residents, a press release from Tourism Kamloops stated.

The survey also highlights an overall economic impact of $18 million across the entire Thompson-Nicola region from outran biking activity.

“This report puts numbers to what we already know—Kamloops’ trail system is a powerful asset,” Erik Fisher, CEO of Tourism Kamloops said in the release. “It drives meaningful economic return, strengthens our community, and enhances quality of life for an abundance of people."

Kamloops’ trails welcome over 104,000 rider days per bike season, including 40,000 from out-of-town visitors, showcasing the city’s growing reputation as a premier mountain biking destination, the release said.

According to Tourism Kamloops, riders consistently praise the vast number of trails, variety of trails, and seamless access, making Kamloops a standout for both locals and travellers.

According to the study, which surveyed locals and visitors, 97 per cent of riders say mountain biking supports their mental health, while 94% say it deepens their connection to nature and appreciation of the Kamloops landscape.

“We’re seeing riders of all ages and skill levels, locals and out-of-towners, engaging with our trails in big numbers,” Fisher said. “That tells us these networks are worth protecting, improving, and expanding.”

Riders expressed a high level of satisfaction with their experiences in Kamloops, with more than 90 per cent saying they’d recommend it as a mountain biking destination, according to the study.

According to Tourism Kamloops, the momentum from the study reinforces their value in initiatives such as the Freeride Fund, which supports trail maintenance across the community, in partnership with local trail associations.

The campaign helps ensure these spaces continue to thrive for riders today and for generations to come, Tourism Kamloops stated.