TNRD studying feasibility of joint fire service for Paul Lake, Pinantan corridor

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is exploring the possibility of amalgamating three separate volunteer fire brigades into one new fire department to serve the unprotected Paul Lake-Pinantan Lake corridor.

At its last regular meeting earlier this month, the TNRD board of directors voted in favour of a notice of spending $25,000 on a feasibility study and public consultation process to creating the new, joint service.

Said service already has the support of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, East Paul Lake Fire Brigade, the Paul Lake Community Association and the Pinantan Lake Fire and EMS Association.

Jamie Viera, TNRD general manager of operations, told the board the geographical area that would be serviced would stretch from the Halston Bridge, northeast up Paul Lake Road.

“This is all Tk’emlúps te Secwépmec reserve, and they have residents there that are not currently under fire protection,” Viera told the board.

He said there are three separate volunteer fire brigades — two at ends of Paul Lake and a third on Pinantan Lake that have been discussing the idea with the TNRD.

“We've had a number of meetings and discussions with all three of those groups, and they all are open to investigating further, and want to understand operational impacts [and] taxation, impact of having a TNRD administered fire department that would cover that entire corridor,” Viera said.

He said if the new joint service was created it would cover a current service gap stretching from the edge of the City of Kamloops fore protection boundary end to the border of the Pritchard Fire Department.

“There's a lot of unanswered questions — unknown and proposed boundaries that would need to be investigated — but the first step is a feasibility study,” Viera said.

The TNRD board approved launching the study by a unanimous vote without any discussion.