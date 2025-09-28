Kamloops News

Postal workers strike resumes Monday, new changes to Canada Post would mean severe service reduction and job losses, local union head says

Job loss would be ‘massive’

Photo: Contributed CUPW workers on the picket line in Kamloops Friday, Sept. 26.

Kamloops residents can expect mail delivery to come to a screeching halt and numerous Canada Post offices in town closed this week as postal workers are back on the picket line in a full strike.

Canadian Union of Postal Workers employees could be found out in force in Kamloops Square downtown along Seymour Street on Friday, one day after the federal government cleared their employer to make changes such as ending daily door-to-door delivery for millions and to shutter some post offices.

Now the union representing Canada Post workers is urging Ottawa to walk back sweeping changes to the postal service's mandate as mail carriers take to picket lines across the country.

Speaking with Castanet, CUPW Local 758 acting first vice president Aaron Arseneau said local postal workers will be back on the picket line 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday starting Monday.

“All of our CUPW offices will be completely shut down,” Arseneau said.

He said some non-union package pickup and drop-off locations will still be open, but are not receiving mail.

Arseneau said the impending changes would severely impact mail service in the Kamloops region.

He said ending door-to-door delivery in Kamloops would mean “massive job loss” in the city and a large cut to customer service.

“People with disabilities, the elderly — how do they get their mail? It totally disrupts that for them, not to mention community mailboxes get broken into more than anything else,” Arseneau said.

Arseneau said they don’t know what the criteria would be yet, but he estimates about six of their offices in smaller towns where only one or two workers are located could be at risk of closure under the new mandate.

“Which affects a lot of jobs,” Arseneau said, adding six offices could mean about 30 people using their jobs.

He said Local 758 represents 225 posties in communities such as Kamloops, Merritt, Cache Creek, Barriere, Chase, Lillooet and Clearwater.

Canada Post was set to table new global offers to CUPW on Friday. Corporation spokesman Jon Hamilton confirmed in an interview that Procurement Minister Joël Lightbound's announcement Thursday forced the Crown corporation to revise those proposals.

Canada Post said it welcomes the measures announced Thursday, which include expanding community mailboxes to four million more addresses and ending a moratorium on closing some rural post offices.

Lightbound said Thursday that the government is responding to a revenue crisis at Canada Post driven by the decline in letter mail and the Crown corporation's small share of the parcel market.

CUPW on Friday called the federal government's changes a "direct attack" on the future of the postal service. The union was expecting the federal government to launch a mandate review for the postal service next month.

CUPW negotiator Jim Gallant said Ottawa opted instead to adopt wholesale the recommendations from William Kaplan, who was appointed by the feds to lead an industrial inquiry commission probe into the labour dispute and Canada Post's finances earlier this year. That commission found the postal service was effectively insolvent.

The goal of the countrywide strike, Gallant said, is to get Canadians' support for a full mandate review that's open to witnesses from the public.

Canada Post and CUPW have been in contract negotiations for nearly two years and have yet to reach an agreement on wages and other structural reforms to the postal service's workforce.

— with files from The Canadian Press