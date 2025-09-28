Kamloops News

Kamloops RCMP investigate serious early-morning assault in Sahali

Sahali beating 'very severe'

Photo: Tim Petruk Kamloops RCMP are in the 700-block of Notre Dame Drive investigating what they say was a serious assault early Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 5:11 p.m.

The Kamloops RCMP Detachment confirm a man was the victim of an aggravated assault that occurred in the early morning hours on Saturday.

At approximately 5:08 a.m. on September 27th, officers from the Kamloops RCMP Detachment were called to the 700-block of Notre Dame for a report of an injured man.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 39-year-old Kamloops man had suffered serious injury from what is believed to have been an assault. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

“Kamloops RCMP Detachment Serious Crime, General Investigation and Forensic officers are assisting frontline investigators in the initial evidence gathering stage,” states S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“We are asking anyone who may have been traveling near the bus stop on Notre Dame at Laval Crescent just after 5:00 a.m. this morning (September 27, 2025), and may have been a witness to the incident to call police.”

Officers will be canvassing the local business area for video throughout the day today, however businesses owners who may have video available are encouraged to call the Kamloops RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and cite file 2025-32253.

UPDATE: 3:37 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP detectives could be seen gathering and documenting evidence on the sidewalk along a busy Sahali thoroughfare following a serious assault in the early hours of Saturday morning.

An officer at the scene told Castanet investigators believe the assault took place at about 5 a.m.

Yellow police tape was up around a bus stop and bright green evidence markers could be seen lined up down the sidewalk on Notre Dame Drive near Laval Crescent, while an investigator took photographs.

Mounties appeared to be focusing their attention on the sidewalk adjacent to Merit Place, a shelter run by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

According to CMHA Kamloops spokesperson Brett Mineer, Merit Place clients reported seeing a man "badly beaten" not far from the shelter at about 5 a.m.

"They immediately told staff who called the police and ambulance," Mineer told Castanet.

The man who was assaulted was a client of Merit Place, but that took some time for CMHA staff to confirm due to the extent of his injuries.

Mineer said he’s not sure of the man’s status in hospital.

“It was a very, very severe beating,” Mineer said.

He said eyewitnesses from the shelter saw a suspect fleeing the scene, but it's unclear whether there were any others.

Mineer said violence is sometimes a sad reality among marginalized people like those at Merit Place, which is why CMHA shelter staff are trained in first aid.

"When something like this happens it can also be shocking and frightening for staff, which is why they have access to counselling help if they choose to access it," he said.

Castanet has reached out to Mounties for more information about the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1:43 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP detectives could be seen gathering evidence on the sidewalk along a busy Sahali thoroughfare following a serious assault on Saturday morning.

Police believe the assault took place at about 5 a.m. on Notre Dame Drive near Laval Crescent.

Police tape around a bus stop and evidence markers could be seen strewn across the sidewalk, where police are focusing their attention.

The presence is just outside the Canadian Mental Health Association's Merit Place shelter.

Castanet has reached out to Mounties for more information.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the incident did not involve a CMHA shelter client.