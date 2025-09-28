Kamloops News

Study finds Kamloops, Kelowna have some of Canada's largest insurance premium jumps

Home insurance skyrockets

Photo: The Canadian Press The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above houses in West Kelowna on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Home insurance premiums are up sharply in wildfire-prone parts of B.C. — doubling in Kamloops and rising sharply in Kelowna, according to a Toronto-based insurtech firm.

MyChoice, in partnership with a digital real estate platform called Wahi, found that home insurance premiums have jumped 98 per cent in Kamloops and 52 per cent in Kelowna. Kamloops had the biggest increase in the country, while Kelowna’s was third highest.

According to the study, Kamloops’ average premium is now $3,743, which is up from $1,893 two years ago. The monthly payment now represents 9 per cent of a typical mortgage.

“That is quite significant," said Vitalii Starov, MyChoice's vice-president of product growth. "It’s becoming an important financial factor for people who want to live in Kamloops.”

In Kelowna, the average premium is $3,424 this year compared to just $2,250 in 2023. That payment is 7 per cent of a typical monthly mortgage payment in the city, which is up from 4 per cent two years ago.

“Obviously it’s a hot topic, for lack of a better word," Starov told Castanet.

"We wanted to look at home inflation data specifically for 2023 versus now, because 2023 was the worst year in Canada in terms of the hectares burned.”

Starov said the data for the study came from users on MyChoice, representing quotes provided by real Canadian insurance companies. The data for a community is made up of quotes from within the city limits of the municipality.

Regina saw the second-sharpest jump in premiums, sandwiched between Kamloops and Kelowna at 59 per cent.

The study found there are six cities in Canada in which insurance premiums now equal more than 10 per cent of a typical mortgage payment — including Medicine Hat, Alta., where it’s 19 per cent, and Fort McMurray, where it’s 16 per cent.

Across Canada, the insurance to mortgage payment ration held flat at about 2 per cent, which Starov said underscores how localized and severe the affordability crunch is in wildfire-prone areas like the Interior.

“Homeownership costs are no longer just about mortgage payments — climate risk is rapidly becoming a key financial factor,” MyChoice CEO Aren Mirzaian said in the study.

“Our joint study with Wahi shows that in Canada’s wildfire-prone cities, insurance premiums are rising faster than home values, directly impacting housing affordability.”

The entire report can be found here.