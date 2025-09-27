Kamloops News

BC River Forecast Centre issues high streamflow advisory in Kamloops region from weekend rainfall

River rise expected

Photo: BC River Forecast Centre The yellow areas on the map show areas where high streamflows are expected on Saturday evening.

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high-streamflow advisory for the Kamloops area — and it’s warning the public that ongoing job action of the BC General Employees Union is impacting their data system.

The advisory was issued Friday for the North and South Thompson rivers, and their tributary rivers around Blue River, Clearwater and the Adams and Seymour rivers.

The advisory is also in effect for the Upper Columbia River and its tributaries around Valemount and Lake Revelstoke, the Upper Fraser River, including the McGregor River, Robson Valley and surrounding areas, and for the Cariboo region, including headwaters of the Quesnel River.

No major flooding is expected, the river forecast centre said in its advisory, but rivers may experience a rapid rise in flows, particularly in the smaller watersheds and streams. Flows are already high in areas such as the Upper Fraser due to precipitation from last weekend, the advisory stated.

The advisory is due to a series of storms on coastal B.C. that could bring 20 to 50 millimetres of rain to the B.C. Interior beginning Saturday. Rivers are expected to begin rising Saturday evening, likely peaking on Sunday.

The river forecast centre said it will continue to monitor the situation, which could exacerbate runoff from areas that experienced wildfires this past summer.

The advisory also noted that, due to BCGEU job action, the centre’s staff are unable to access the full range of information typically used to generate forecasts and advisories.

“As a result, current forecasts have a higher degree of uncertainty and should be interpreted with caution,” the advisory stated.