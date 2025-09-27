Kamloops News

Attorney general following up after Kamloops city council reiterates pitch for community court

Interested in special court

Photo: KTW file Coun. Bill Sarai

A Kamloops councillor says the city has rekindled discussions on establishing a local community court, with a provincial ministry committing to meeting in short order to discuss the initiative.

Coun. Bill Sarai led a meeting with Attorney General Nikki Sharma during the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria this week, telling her how council feels this initiative could help ease street disorder.

The idea for a local community court has been in the works since at least 2020. A proposal has been passed back and forth between Kamloops proponents and the province, but hasn’t yet been approved.

Sarai said the province has more recently shifted its focus to establishing situation tables — an initiative underway in Kamloops — but he told the minister it doesn’t allow for the same type of enforcement. Meanwhile, a community court could fill this important gap.

“She took that very well,” Sarai said.

Sarai said the minister asked her staff to set up a Zoom meeting with council in the near future in order to discuss the proposal.

Community courts seek to reduce crime and improve public safety by uniting health and social services within the justice system to address causes of criminal behaviour.

It isn’t a trial court, but it deals with bail issues and sentencing, and considers alternative measures for offenders.

The community court application was submitted by a group of Kamloops law professors, lawyers and outreach workers. The province said it received this application in the fall of 2021.

In 2024, the proponents submitted a revised proposal.

Sarai said the City of Kamloops will reach out to make sure all the proponents are still committed to the initiative.

“We’re hoping everyone jumps on this and says, ‘We’re back,’” Sarai said.

“If there’s certain agencies or group or a person that has moved on or is not interested or just doesn’t have capacity, we need to look at that order of expertise and see who’s on the bench and see who can step up to the plate.”

Coun. Katie Neustaeter agreed Sharma seemed prepared and eager to talk about a community court and has made a commitment to working with council and to “tighten up the timeline.”

Local government representatives gathered at UBCM on Monday heard Adam Dalrymple, the president of the B.C. Crown Counsel Association, promote community court as a way to curb street disorder.

Coun. Dale Bass, who attended the session, said Kamloops has everything in place to move ahead — except for a green light from the province.