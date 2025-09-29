Kamloops News

News nuggets from court last week where mayor, councillor sparred over defamation case

Mayor under 'severe stress'

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Katie Neustaeter coming and going from the Kamloops Law Courts.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson’s wife wants to leave town and his daughter has stopped going by her last name — and they both say statements made by Coun. Katie Neustaeter have been “humiliating” for their family.

Those are among the new details revealed last week at the Kamloops Law Courts, where Neustaeter’s application to have one of Hamer-Jackson’s defamation suits against her dismissed was finally heard.

Following a full week of arguments, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jacqueline Hughes reserved her decision on Friday, offering no clues about when a ruling might come.

Hamer-Jackson launched the lawsuit in 2023 alleging Neustaeter made a number of “false and defamatory” statements about him, in words she communicated to city council in February of 2023 and by reading aloud a joint statement from council at a press conference on March 17, 2023, regarding his behaviour.

Neustaeter filed more than a year ago to have the case dismissed under B.C.'s Protection of Public Participation Act, a legal process that exists to protect freedom of expression in matters of public interest.

The hearing brought some new information to light.

Mayor can't sleep at night

Affidavits filed by Hamer-Jackson’s close family members offer new insight into how the events of the last couple of years have impacted the mayor's personal life.

His wife and one of his daughters provided affidavits to bolster Hamer-Jackson’s assertion that Neustaeter’s statements were damaging to his reputation. They both described feelings of “humiliation.”

In her affidavit, his wife said it’s been “sickening” to see her husband dragged through the mud. She said she is sometimes afraid to leave home and the situation has her thinking about getting out of Kamloops altogether.

“At the same time, I desperately miss my husband and my home when I am away,” she wrote. “Living with these accusations while I wait for my husband to be vindicated is tremendously difficult. Even after he is, our lives will never be the same."

One of Hamer-Jackson’s daughters wrote in her affidavit that the allegations against her father have taken a toll on her mental health, and she said the drama overshadowed the birth of her baby earlier this year.

She said she has stopped going by her last name “due to the allegations and how these scandalous rumours might reach people in my own community.”

Hamer-Jackson’s wife provided a further glimpse into what the mayor is going through.

“I have observed my husband’s severe stress because of these accusations,” she wrote. “He suffers sleeplessness. He has trouble focusing. He is rarely ‘present.’ These accusations have injured his dignity."

But the emotionally charged testimony will have no bearing on the case. Hughes ruled on Friday that the affidavits are not admissible because they were not submitted until long after the deadline to file had passed.

There was no good reason given for them being filed late and Hughes said the information in the affidavits would have been available to the Hamer-Jacksons prior to the deadline.

Sex inference from mayor’s camp

Hamer-Jackson has argued the allegation that he crossed "personal and professional boundaries," without more context, led some in the community to believe he was being accused of sexual misconduct.

But in court this week, Neustaeter’s lawyer said an April 5, 2023, CFJC-TV op-ed by David McMillan, who was then acting as the mayor’s lawyer, was the first mention on the public record of sexual impropriety in connection to the statement.

“The date of this is important because this is the first written article, social media, post, email — any document at all — carrying the assertion that the allegation of violating personal boundaries, in the context of the March 17 statement, meant sexual harassment or sexual assault,” Daniel Reid said.

He said a second public statement by McMillan that April and the mayor’s own comments in the media a few months later, when he claimed to have been called a pervert, fuelled the narrative further.

In court last week, Hamer-Jackson’s lawyer argued that Neustaeter ought to have clarified the meaning of “personal and professional boundaries" after the fact. Reid said she did just that in an interview with CBC on June 21, 2023, which wasn't until a week after Hamer-Jackson’s lawsuit was already filed.

No questions were taken from reporters on March 17, 2023, when Neustaeter read the statement aloud on behalf of council.

What was Krueger told?

According to Neustaeter, Hamer-Jackson shared sensitive City of Kamloops information with her father, former Kamloops MLA Kevin Krueger, during a phone call in January of 2023.

Lawyers spent much of last week talking about the mayor’s interactions with Krueger in the early days of his term.

Neustaeter said she drew a “personal boundary” by asking Hamer-Jackson not to speak with her father, who she described as having “advanced dementia.”

She said Krueger disclosed to her days after the phone call that the mayor discussed sensitive city business, including his plans to fire then-CAO David Trawin, because he did not trust him. She said he also mentioned the mayor's desire to fire Byron McCorkell, Trawin’s eventual successor as the city's top administrator — who Hamer-Jackson did later attempt to get rid of.

Neustaeter said Krueger told her the mayor divulged confidential details about an ongoing arbitration hearing, talked about wanting to require IQ tests for city staffers and floated the idea of having him sit on a city task force.

Court heard Krueger has been hospitalized for his dementia since the start of 2025, and it was not possible for him to provide evidence due to his condition.

“Mr. Krueger is unable to provide affidavit evidence,” said Reid, Neustaeter’s lawyer. “Unfortunately, there is no contemporaneous documentation [of these allegations].”

Hamer-Jackson denied discussing any such topics with Krueger, but said he couldn’t remember much of what he said during the call.

Jody Wells, the mayor’s lawyer, questioned Neustaeter’s reliance on Krueger's account of the conversation given his medical condition. Neustaeter said her concern at the time was not the truth of the statements but her father’s health.

Wells said there is no documented evidence that Hamer-Jackson shared any city information with Krueger.

“This suffers from something more than hearsay,” she said. "This suffers from, there's an inherent reliability problem.”

‘Team building’ ruse

Court heard last week that Hamer-Jackson attempted to set up a meeting with Neustaeter at which he hoped to discuss his budding political relationship with Krueger, weeks after Neustaeter asked that the two stop talking.

Hamer-Jackson texted Coun. Stephen Karpuk as an intermediary and proposed setting up a meeting between the three of them.

In a series of text messages on Jan. 21, 2023, Karpuk told the mayor Neustaeter wanted to know what the meeting was going to be about. Hamer-Jackson suggested a reply.

“Team building, so we can be upfront and honest with each other,” the mayor texted. “Last thing we need is her dad going to the media and saying he has reached out to the mayor to help him, and the mayor has ignored him. That could really add that the mayor never shows up just because he doesn't want to.”

A text message screenshot shared with Castanet by Hamer-Jackson shows Karpuk texted a thumbs up emoji and the word “Agreed” in reply, but Hamer-Jackson never disclosed the true nature of the meeting to Neustaeter.

The meeting never took place.

Council follows from afar

Most of Kamloops city council spent last week in Victoria for the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, but they were keeping tabs on what was happening in court.

"I think everybody here has been getting updates,” Coun. Nancy Bepple told Castanet on Friday at UBCM.

Bepple said the issue to be decided is an important one for municipal politicians.

"The whole idea of how you can behave as a politician is on trial,” she said. "What Coun. Neustaeter did, she was speaking on behalf of council and her colleagues."

Hamer-Jackson was in court all week and did not attend the convention. He was joined at times by supporters and had his brother with him later in the week.

Neustaeter stayed in Kamloops to be at the courthouse on Monday and Tuesday, then travelled to Victoria to attend UBCM meetings. Her husband attended court each day.

Coun. Kelly Hall, September's deputy mayor, also popped in sporadically throughout the week.

Editor's note: This story was updated to add a line about Hamer-Jackson's text messages with Karpuk.