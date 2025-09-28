Kamloops News
Bus rides are free all week for cyclists as part of GoByBike Week
Free transit for cyclists
Photo: KTW file
FILE - A City of Kamloops BC Transit bus
BC Transit and the City of Kamloops are offering free transit for cyclists as part of GoByBike Week.
GoByBike Week starts on Saturday and runs until Friday.
“Show your bike helmet or use the bus bike rack to ride for free,” the city said in a post on social media.
GoByBike Week aims to promote health, wellness, sustainability and cycling. For more information, click here.
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
