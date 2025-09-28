Kamloops News

Bus rides are free all week for cyclists as part of GoByBike Week

Free transit for cyclists

Photo: KTW file FILE - A City of Kamloops BC Transit bus

BC Transit and the City of Kamloops are offering free transit for cyclists as part of GoByBike Week.

GoByBike Week starts on Saturday and runs until Friday.

“Show your bike helmet or use the bus bike rack to ride for free,” the city said in a post on social media.

GoByBike Week aims to promote health, wellness, sustainability and cycling. For more information, click here.