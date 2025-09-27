Kamloops News

Kamloops Film Society's Indigenous Film Festival runs this weekend

Photo: KTW file FILE - The Paramount Theatre, 503 Victoria St.

The Kamloops Film Society's fourth annual all-Indigenous festival is underway, featuring filmmaker panels, a pop-up museum exhibit and more spread out over the weekend.

Stseptékwles re Sk’elép (Coyote Stories) Indigenous Film Festival is presented by the film society in partnership with Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc.

The event gets underway on Friday with a screening of Sweet Summer Pow Wow at 6:30 p.m., followed by a post-film discussion.

Seven feature films will be screened as part of the festival.

New this year, the festival will be showcasing two short film programs. On Saturday, the Indigenous Without Borders Short Film Showcase will show short films from different Indigenous communities across the world. On Sunday, the Emerging Talent Short Film Showcase will invite audiences to vote for a winner.

The event will wrap up on Sunday with a concert featuring George Leach and Duane Marchand.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.