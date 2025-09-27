Kamloops News

House arrest, probation for Kamloops man who sparked Shuswap Road blaze

No jail for setting grass fire

Photo: Contributed Smoke could be seen rising from the north side of the South Thompson River on Sept. 10, 2023.

A Kamloops man has avoided jail after pleading guilty to an arson charge connected to a dangerous fire that burned near homes on Shuswap Road two summers ago.

Lance Cory Jensen, 46, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a fast-moving grass fire in the 700-block of Shuswap Road at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2023.

A caller to 911 reported a man, later identified as Jensen, lingering near the blaze.

"The report was that the fire was spreading fast, and Mr. Jensen was walking, pacing back and forth on the road at the front of the fire,” said Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet.

"Mr. Jensen walked out from the other side of the road to where this fire was and proceeded to light fires on a grassy area between the roadway and the river. He lit at least three separate fires that amalgamated into one larger fire, right next to a fairly populated area.”

The flames were whipped up by strong winds. Goulet said firefighters estimated the blaze was about 75 metres long by the time they got a handle on it.

Crown wanted jail

Goulet asked Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips to jail Jensen for a year, while defence lawyer John Gustafson suggested a sentence of house arrest.

“Mr. Jensen didn’t want the fire to spread,” he said. “His intention was not to damage anything other than grass and weeds.”

Jensen told the author of a pre-sentence report that he wanted to help spur regrowth.

“He reports he wanted to burn that area to help the berries and asparagus grow in the area,” the report reads. "He did not mean to cause harm and believes that he was monitoring the situation.”

Court heard Jensen lives nearby with his wife. He is Indigenous and has worked as a wildland firefighter. He said he is knowledgable about fire, but he was intoxicated on the day of the offence.

“A substance got the better of my judgement,” he said. "The wind was blowing strong that day and I was really frustrated and angry. I really regret doing it.”

Jensen served a seven-year sentence two decades ago for manslaughter in the high-profile 2002 stabbing death of Gabriel Palmer, son of former Skeetchestn Indian Band Chief Ron Ignace. That is the only entry on his criminal record.

Phillips sentenced Jensen to a 16-month conditional sentence order, followed by a year of probation. The first eight months will be served under house arrest.

Jensen will be prohibited from possessing or consuming drugs or alcohol and required to take counselling as directed by his probation officer. He was also ordered to complete 20 hours of community service.