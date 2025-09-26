Kamloops News

Drunk driver picks fight after causing high-speed crash in busy Kamloops parking lot

'A miracle' no one died

A drunk driver who picked a fight with a bystander after causing a “dramatic” crash in a busy Kamloops parking lot has avoided jail.

Cody Foster was sentenced Thursday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to charges of dangerous driving, impaired driving and assault.

The 32-year-old was drunk when he peeled out of the parking lot of On The Rocks Pub in his Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck shortly after 5 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2024. Workers at the bar later told police they also suspected he was using cocaine.

Foster’s truck barrelled down Hillside Way at an estimated 100 km/h. One witness said the truck narrowly missed his vehicle, careening off a curb as it sped toward a red light at Hillside Drive.

“And Mr. Foster’s Avalanche travelled through that intersection at a high rate of speed, went up a slight hill into the parking lot where it struck a lamp post, did a 360 and then came to rest,” Crown prosecutor Oliver Potestio said in court.

The retail strip, Aberdeen Court, was described as being busy at the time. Potestio said a crowd gathered in the parking lot in the moments after the crash.

Witnesses described seeing beer cans strewn on the ground as Foster got out of the truck. One of the bystanders was worried he might try to flee, so he began to talk and suggested Foster take a seat.

“He told him that it was not a good day for him,” Potestio said. “Mr. Foster became upset by this comment, got up and started approaching him, asking if he was a tough guy and what he was going to do.”

Foster grabbed the man by the shoulders and threw him to the ground.

Police arrived a short time later and Foster was arrested. The crash caused about $21,000 in damage to the shopping centre’s property.

Fortunate no one was killed

Potestio took time to hammer home the point that things could have turned out a lot worse. He described surveillance video from the Aberdeen Court parking lot that shows the impact and what happened after.

“It’s really a miracle that Mr. Foster sped through that red light and up into that parking lot where there are many businesses and did not kill anybody,” he said. "He could easily be facing charges of dangerous driving and impaired operation causing death.”

Defence lawyer John Gustafson agreed the footage from the parking lot was “dramatic."

“It’s noteworthy that no one was hurt,” he said. “They could speculate that it could have been worse — it wasn’t.”

Gustafson said Foster, who moved to Kamloops a year ago from Winnipeg, identified booze as a “central problem” in his life after the crash.

“Mr. Foster appears to have taken this offence and its aftermath as something of a wake up call,” he said. "He tells me he has not drank alcohol or used cocaine since the offence — he's remained sober ever since.”

Potestio said he would have been seeking jail if Foster wasn’t gainfully employed.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for nine months of house arrest followed by a year of probation.

Foster was also prohibited from driving for two years, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution — the amount the owner of the strip mall had to pay to its insurance company to repair the damage.

"Fortunately there were no injuries, so we're not going down that path,” Phillips said. “But just in terms of the exposure to the public, it was significant in terms of the harm that could have been caused — an exposure to danger."