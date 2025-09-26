Kamloops News

Judge reserves decision in application to have Kamloops mayor's defamation suit tossed

Mayor liked what he saw

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Katie Neustaeter coming and going this week from the Kamloops Law Courts.

UPDATE: 1:20 p.m.

A B.C. Supreme Court Judge has reserved her decision following a week of arguments about whether Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson’s defamation suit against a city councillor will be allowed to proceed.

Hamer-Jackson is suing Coun. Katie Neustaeter, alleging she made a series of “false and defamatory” comments about him in 2023. Neustaeter filed to have the case dismissed under legislation that exists to protect freedom of expression in matters of public interest.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jacqueline Hughes heard competing narratives throughout the week — Hamer-Jackson describing a set of serious allegations of a criminal nature, and Neustaeter painting the picture of a frustrated city councillor trying to address concerns about the behaviour of a colleague.

“This is fundamentally a case about political speech and about the plaintiff targeting one of his political opponents for that speech,” Daniel Reid, Neustaeter’s lawyer, said just before court broke on Friday.

“The public interest in this case greatly outweighs any harm.”

Jody Wells, Hamer-Jackson's lawyer, pushed back on that point, saying there is no public interest in “malicious expressions."

“It would be impossible to fail to infer that such accusations would seriously damage the reputation of the mayor,” she said.

“It is not difficult to infer a likelihood of serious harm to Mr. Hamer-Jackson’s dignity, as well as mental stress and psychological distress, nor is it difficult to infer a likelihood of serious harm to reputation and standing in the community."

Hughes gave no indication when she might have a decision in the case.

“Judgement is reserved and will be published in due course,” she said.

Mayor was there all week

Outside court, Castanet Kamloops asked Hamer-Jackson how he thinks the week went.

“I think it went pretty good,” said the mayor, who was present in court the entire week.

"All I did was try to keep the whole thing outside the public eye — keep it family. This was the last thing that I wanted, is to have the Krueger-Neustaeter family made public like this. It’s just terrible."

On the other side of the courtroom, Neustaeter's lawyer Reid said he was happy to finally get the application heard.

“I think the evidence has gone in as well as we could hope and the matter is now with the judge for determination,” he said.

Neustaeter was present in court on Monday and Tuesday, but spent the rest of the week at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter had a “reckless indifference” and acted with malice when she made defamatory statements about Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson in 2023, a judge has been told.

That was what Hamer-Jackson’s lawyer said on Thursday as she began to wind down her case in a hearing to determine whether the mayor’s defamation suit against Neustaeter will be allowed to proceed.

Hamer-Jackson launched the suit in 2023 alleging Neustaeter made a number of “false and defamatory” statements about him — in communications to city council in February of 2023, and by reading aloud a joint statement from city council on March 17, 2023, regarding the mayor’s actions and behaviour.

Neustaeter filed more than a year ago to have the case dismissed under B.C.'s Protection of Public Participation Act, a legal process that exists to protect freedom of expression in matters of public interest.

That is what B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jacqueline Hughes will have to decide after lawyers wrap up their submissions on Friday.

Malice alleged

Wells worked on Thursday to poke holes in Neustaeter’s case, going after her defence of qualified privilege — which allows statements that may otherwise be defamatory if they were made in good faith for a legitimate purpose.

“Even where an occasion of qualified privilege exists, there is no social utility in this accusation. There is no compelling social interest in this accusation,” Wells said.

Wells also spent some time trying to prove Neustaeter was acting with malice, specifically by failing to confirm whether information she received from her father was correct before passing it on to members of city council in February of 2023.

According to Wells, that shows a “reckless indifference to the truth.”

A finding of malice from Hughes would take Neustaeter’s defences of qualified privilege and fair comment off the table.

Is verbatim necessary?

When asked by Hughes on Wednesday, Wells could not pinpoint any defamatory words in a Feb. 11, 2023, statement by Neustaeter that Hamer-Jackson alleges to be defamatory.

On Thursday, she came armed with case law that allowed for “the gist of the words used” rather than the words themselves.

She also pointed to a section of the BC Libel and Slander Act that says a plaintiff can allege “words or matter” are defamatory, as well as other case law dealing with imprecise and vague evidence.

On Wednesday, Hughes asked Wells to back up the mayor’s claim that people took his alleged violations of “personal and professional boundaries” to mean sexual misconduct.

Wells doubled down on Thursday and invited Hughes to draw her own conclusion.

“Some members of the public took it to mean sexual impropriety,” she said. "Whether that passes the reasonable person test is for the court."

Sting operation

Court has heard Hamer-Jackson’s budding political relationship with Neustaeter’s father, former Kamloops MLA Kevin Krueger, set the stage for the alleged defamatory statements in the weeks that followed the 2022 municipal election.

Neustaeter said she repeatedly asked the mayor to stay away from her family, but he refused. Three of the four defamatory statements Neutaeter is alleged to have made were statements regarding Hamer-Jackson’s dealings with Krueger.

Wells provided a list on Thursday of all the defamatory stings Hamer-Jackson claims to have suffered.

Regarding Neustaeter’s statements to council about Hamer-Jackson’s interactions with Krueger, the stings claimed were that the mayor was alleged to have targeted Krueger with unwanted attention, stalked him, involved him in unsavoury activities, disclosed city business to him, slandered city staff to him, imposed on him, taken advantage of him, connived with him, engaged in political corruption and behaved in a malevolent manner.

For Neustaeter's March 17, 2023, statement on behalf of city council, the stings claimed were that Hamer-Jackson was alleged to have belittled disrespected and violated the personal and professional boundaries of all his city council colleagues.

Wells said that there was no evidence presented that the mayor did so, noting that only councillors Bill Sarai and Kelly Hall filed affidavits.

“The sting is that each and every council member was subjected to belittling, disrespect and violations of personal and professional boundaries,” Wells said.

The hearing continues

Lawyers expect to be done their submissions by lunch on Friday.

Hughes has said she wants the hearing wrapped up by the end of the week, but it's not clear whether she intends to give a decision on Friday or reserve judgement.

Castanet Kamloops has had a reporter in the courtroom all week. Check back for updates and stories on the case into the weekend.