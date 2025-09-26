Kamloops News

Chris Rose, well-known Kamloops educator and autism advocate, dead at 89

Photo: KTW file Chris Rose, namesake of the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism, died on Wednesday at 89.

Longtime Kamloops educator and autism advocate Chris Rose has died.

The namesake for the Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism died Wednesday surrounded by family. He was 89.

“When I think about Chris, he was like the glue for the community,” former SD73 school trustee Annette Glover told Castanet Kamloops.

"He had so much interest in the wellness of the community, whether it was with the kids when he was a principal or when he was a school trustee, or when he got involved with feeding the homeless. He was just a wonderful, wonderful man — always gentle.”

Rose was born in Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, in 1935, and trained as a young man to be a teacher. He took an interest early in his career in working with children with special needs.

He immigrated to Canada with his wife and young child in 1964, and he was named principal of a school for deaf children in Burnaby three years later.

Rose moved to Kamloops in 1970 after taking a job with the local school district, which was opening its first institution for the mentally disabled — Fitzwater School for the Handicapped. He worked there for eight years before being named principal.

He went on to be principal at a number of Kamloops schools before retiring from teaching in 1996 and going to work with the Giant Steps Autism Program, which grew to become the facility now bearing his name.

'The kids always came first'

Longtime friend Dan Hines said Rose’s superpower was getting to know people.

“I think what I will remember the most about Chris is that he noticed people, he was present when you talked to him,” he said.

"He used to memorize all the kids in his school in the first week and he would know them by name, so when he would bump into them he could talk to them. He started to collect information so any time he interacted with these young people he could build a relationship with them."

Glover shared a similar memory, describing her first encounter with Rose — a recess outside Beattie Elementary School in 1996. He was the principal and she was a school trustee.

“He was like a pied piper with all the little elementary kids following him around at recess out on the playground — it was really cool,” she said.

"The personality he had, it just attracted the kids. They knew they were safe and they could talk to him about whatever they thought was interesting or their highlight of the day, and he would react positively to all those stories. That’s how he ran his school as a principal. The kids always came first."

Rose spent a decade as a Kamloops-Thompson School District trustee and he was honoured in 2010 with the Order of B.C.

'He was a role model'

Glover said the loss will leave a hole in the community.

“I don’t know anyone else that fits in that category Chris was in,” she said. "I hope someone younger steps up into that kind of role.”

Hines said he will remember his friend's kindness.

"Chris was someone who wanted to create more opportunities for people and families who were struggling,” he said. “He was a role model and an inspiration for how we should take care of each other."

The Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism obituary described Rose's death as "a significant loss for our community."

"We take comfort in knowing that Chris' legacy lives on in every child who finds their voice, every family who feels seen and every act of care we offer in his name," it reads.

“For now, we are allowing the family space to grieve, and we will update our community when the time is right to honour Chris further."