Kamloops News

Free public skate planned for opening day at new City of Kamloops mini rink

Mini rink opening soon

Photo: Kristen Holliday The mini rink at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre is being constructed in a former curling facility.

The City of Kamloops will cut the ribbon on its newest sheet of ice next month on the North Shore.

A new mini rink under construction inside the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre will open on Oct. 9 with a free public skate, prizes and refreshments.

The mini rink has been built in a space vacated by the McArthur Island Curling Club, which shuttered in March after 60 years.

“This project is a win for youth development and community recreation,” said Sherri Holmes, the city’s sport, recreation and wellness manager. “It’s a great example of how we’re investing in facilities that serve residents of all ages."

The City of Kamloops said the mini rink will allow U-7 and U-9 teams to use a smaller ice surface for games and practices, and will offer opportunities for more public and club skating.

The new space is intended to free up more ice time for older age groups at full-size rinks.

The conversion is being paid for with Build Kamloops cash already set aside for a planned arena multiplex in Dufferin.

It is projected to generate about $100,000 in additional revenue per season.