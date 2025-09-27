Kamloops News

City of Kamloops expects minimal impact after CFL unveils plan to shorten football fields

Not worried about field size

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke, left, listens to head coach Buck Pierce during the CFL football team's training camp at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops on Monday, May 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The City of Kamloops isn’t overly concerned about plans announced this week by the CFL to change the dimensions of Canadian football fields.

On Monday, CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston unveiled significant changes the league will make over the next two years, including plans to modify the dimensions of the field of play. Fields will be reduced from 110 yards to 100 yards, end zones will go from 20 yards to 15 yard and goalposts will be moved off the goal line.

The tweaks are not sitting well with everyone. The league has been under fire from Canadian football purists like B.C. Lions star quarterback Nathan Rourke, who called the changes “garbage” while making his displeasure known following Monday’s announcement.

The implications for amateur football — and fields — across Canada will not be known for some time. U Sports and Football Canada have said they are going to take time to examine the changes before deciding whether to follow suit.

U Sports is estimating the cost to reconfigure fields to the new CFL dimensions will be between $800,000 and $1,000,000 for each Canadian university football program.

'Assessing the impacts'

Thompson Rivers University does not have a football team, but its campus is home to a football stadium that will likely need to be modified no matter what Football Canada and U Sports decide to do.

Hillside Stadium, owned and operated by the City of Kamloops, has been the training camp home of the B.C. Lions since 2010. The CFL club and the city inked a two-year extension in 2024 that will see camp remain in the Tournament Capital for at least one more season, with an option for 2027.

Sherri Holmes, the city’s sport, recreation and wellness manager, said the impact at Hillside Stadium is expected to be minimal.

“Our parks team is aware of the changes and will be assessing the impacts,” she told Castanet.

“Thankfully, the CFL has given two years notice to make the necessary change, so we have time to determine the best path forward to ensure we meet the new dimensions.”

The city paid $600,000 to have a new artificial turf field put in at Hillside Stadium in 2020 with permanent markings for Canadian football and soccer, but Holmes said her understanding is that those lines can be removed and replaced without the full expense of changing the turf.

— with files from The Canadian Press