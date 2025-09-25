Kamloops News

Overlanders Bridge maintenance project nearing completion

Photo: Castanet A sign at the north end of the Overlanders Bridge telling southbound drivers to zipper merge.

Following a summer of delays, detours and zipper merging, the City of Kamloops says all four lanes of the Overlanders Bridge will be open to traffic in less than a month.

A $2.2-million rehabilitation project, which got underway in July, is expected to be complete by the middle of October.

“We’ll still have some things to button up after that, but the main disruptions will be over with all four lanes back in operation,” Matt Kachel, the city’s manager of infrastructure delivery, told Castanet Kamloops.

Despite a few bumps along the way, Kachel said the job has gone according to plan.

“So far, so good,” he said. “Each stage of construction has gone as expected. There were a few spots that needed more attention than others, but we’d built time into our schedule to deal with these situations.”

While some Kamloops drivers have been slow to adopt the zipper merge during previous road construction seasons, Kachel said most on the road seem to be considerate of others this time around.

“My experience is that things have slowly improved,” he said.

“I think we can attribute that to folks getting used to the current traffic control setups, but also working together better on the zipper merge movements."

Editor's note: The cost for the project was updated in this story to $2.2 million based on new information from the City of Kamloops.