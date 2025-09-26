Kamloops News

Kamloops city council raises Aberdeen high school ask with new group as ministry responsibilities shift

School pitch to new ministry

Photo: Castanet An Aberdeen secondary school is SD73’s top capital priority. The school district received provincial funding approval last year to purchase land for the new high school — a plot at the top of Pacific Way.

A Kamloops city councillor hopes provincial ministries will collaborate to respond to intersecting education, housing and infrastructure needs as council members again advocate for a high school in Aberdeen — this time, in front of a new ministry.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk led a meeting with the Ministry of Infrastructure during this week’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria, advocating for a new secondary school in southwest Kamloops.

“Families are starting to ask, ‘Where does my kid go to school?’ You're looking at Sa-Hali being overcapacity, limiting the potential for students to achieve all of their course desires,” Karpuk said.

It isn’t the first time council has advocated for an Aberdeen high school. A delegation from Kamloops, which included councillors, SD73 trustees and a local high school student, made a pitch for the school in front of B.C.’s minister of education last year.

The school district received provincial funding approval to purchase land for a new high school in the southwest part of the city in 2024 — which is often followed by funding for the building.

Since then, the responsibility for making capital funding decisions on new schools has shifted from the Ministry of Education to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Karpuk said Deputy Minister Bobbi Plecas was aware of the request and asked some follow-up questions.

“We elaborated a lot more about the commute students have to do that precludes them from taking those opportunities, how much growth we were going to see in that sector, how much that was vital to meeting our housing targets,” he said.

Progress report

Karpuk said council’s points “seemed to resonate” and he expects discussions will continue.

“I think we've got some traction there, carrying on that discussion from last year,“ he said.

He said council members also raised the need for consistent infrastructure funding. Kamloops was one of the first 10 communities to receive housing targets, but it has received no grant funding that will help achieve its goals.

According to Karpuk, the deputy minister said the housing ministry is responsible for underground infrastructure, while the infrastructure ministry deals with above-ground projects.

The councillor said he hopes these ministries are not operating in “separate silos,” pointing to the connection between housing, infrastructure and education needs.

“I do believe that there is that collaboration. To what extent is it effective? In what stage is it implemented? I mean, I would hope that it's at the right time in the right place — because we know what happens if it's not right,” he said.

'Nowhere to go to school'

That question is top of mind for other municipalities, too.

During a panel discussion earlier this week, New Westminster Coun. Tasha Henderson asked Christine Boyle, newly-appointed minister of housing and municipal affairs, about collaboration.

“Now that you've assumed this role as the minister of housing, how do you plan to work with the minister of education to ensure that the school investment is meeting the population growth that has been mandated by the province?” Henderson asked.

“We're startling to see those two things fit together in New Westminster, we are absolutely meeting our housing targets, and our kids have nowhere to go to school.”

Boyle acknowledged capacity issues in schools and said the ministries were working together.

“Our new ministry of infrastructure is working incredibly hard on on delivering schools more quickly in partnership with communities. In my riding in Vancouver, we have a school that is long overdue, and I hear from parents in that neighbourhood all of the time, and I get their frustration on it,” she said.

“We're working with education and also with infrastructure on the planning, proactive planning and growth projection side, and with infrastructure to make sure it gets delivered — before those kids are elected to council.”

Karpuk said council plans to continue advocating for its needs. He said while there is some fiscal belt-tightening as far as the province is concerned, some ministries are getting money to put into new projects.