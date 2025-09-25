Kamloops News

Young Kamloops woman missing for nearly a week, police say

Police seek missing woman

Editor's note: Police said Dunstan was located safe shortly after this story was published.

Kamloops Mounties say they need help tracking down a young woman who was reported missing last week.

Holy Dunstan, 20, is known to frequent the areas of North Shore, downtown, Valleyview, Sahali and Rogers Way. She was reported missing on Friday.

“Police are looking to confirm Holy’s whereabouts,” RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said in a news release. “We are asking anyone with information on where she could be to please contact police as soon as possible.”

Dunstan is described as an Indigenous woman standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black top, grey pants and grey running shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.