Kamloops News

Be careful while viewing salmon, WildSafeBC warns, and watch out for bears

Dead salmon drawing bears

Photo: Brett Mineer A dead salmon washed up on the shore of the Thompson River at Overlander Park.

Something fishy is bringing curious people and hungry bears to the shores of rivers in and around Kamloops, as well as a warning from WildSafeBC.

Thousands of dead salmon have washed up on area riverbanks. It happens every year, but a strong sockeye return — perhaps the largest since 2018 — means more dead fish than normal.

“These fish carcasses can attract wildlife, particularly bears,” said Ashley Stewart, WildSafeBC community co-ordinator for Kamloops.

“If you are going to head down to the river to view the salmon, it is always important to be aware of your surroundings, make noise to avoid surprising wildlife and keep dogs on a leash.”

Stewart warned people and pets to keep a safe distance from the dead salmon, which she said can carry bacteria and parasites that could be harmful.

The next dominant run for sockeye salmon is 2026.