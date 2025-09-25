Kamloops News

Northbound lanes of Coquihalla Highway to close for 8 hours on Saturday

Photo: DriveBC The northbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway will be closed for eight hours on Saturday.

The Coquihalla Highway east of Hope will be closed to northbound traffic for eight hours on Saturday to allow for repairs.

In a notice to DriveBC, the provincial government says Highway 5 will be closed at Othello Road (Exit 183) from 12:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27.

“This full closure of the northbound lanes is necessary to repair a deteriorating seam between the slow and middle lanes. This has been causing water to pool during rain, leading to hydroplaning and heavy spray, and creating safety risks for drivers,” said the notice.

“The repairs will help prevent further damage and improve safety before winter.”

Drivers are being encouraged to plan an alternative route or adjust travel times to avoid the closure. Emergency vehicle access will be maintained.

Southbound traffic will not be impacted.