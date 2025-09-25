Kamloops News

Layoffs decimate TRU's workforce as university works to deal with sharp drop in revenue

TRU not done with job cuts

Photo: Michael Potestio TRU President Dr. Airini speaks at an event earlier this month announcing a $5-million donation from the MasterCard Foundation.

Thompson Rivers University will have soon shed 10 per cent of its workforce in response to rapidly declining revenue, and its new president says there are more cuts on the horizon.

TRU expects to lay off 40 employees in the coming months. Those workers received layoff notices on Wednesday.

That is in addition to more than 75 staff who took early retirement packages and 28 management positions cut, as well as numerous layoffs among sessional faculty.

Counting this week's layoffs, TRU has eliminated more than 150 positions since the slashing began in November. That's roughly 10 per cent of the university's 1,600-person workforce.

Due to federal immigration policy changes, TRU’s international enrolment is down 26 per cent this year — 3,150 students, down from 4,282 last fall. Millions of dollars have already been cut from the university’s upcoming budget as a result.

TRU President Dr. Airini, who started the job in July, said more layoffs are coming. She did not put a timeline on it, but said she expects university officials will be searching for savings until at least 2028.

“We’ve got a two-phase approach to the work ahead of us, and the first phase, which is where we are right now, takes us to 2027-28,” she told Castanet on Wednesday.

“So it’s 18 to 20 months of intense work to make sure that we live within our means.”

Airini said the second phase, which runs through 2031, is projected to involve “growing within our means."

“The information and the data is going to be constantly reviewed, particularly in this first phase,” she said.

Tens of millions in cuts

Matt Milovick, TRU’s vice-president of administration and finance, said jobs have to be part of the equation when so much has to be cut.

“The overall scope of what we’re looking at [cutting] is between $20 million and $25 million for next fiscal, 2026-27,” he told Castanet.

“Those are a lot of dollars, and in the institution’s cost structure, 65 per cent is compensation — it’s got to come from there at some point.”

Milovick said strategic priorities will guide TRU through the process of identifying programs and services for elimination.

“It’s going to be a combination of job loss and operating-type reductions,” he said.

TRU will consider whether to close each program or credential with fewer than five students enrolled.

“And that’s our starting point,” Airini said.

“The policy has actually been in place for many years, and we’re going to follow it step by step, and that policy sets out a transparent process for identifying programs that may no longer be viable.”

Airini said TRU officials have some decisions to make.

“We work through it step by step to figure out, will these programs remain viable?” she said. “Will they remain core to our university mission?"

It is likely more jobs will be lost as the university eliminates and consolidates underperforming programs and services.

Airini said more information will be presented to TRU’s board of governors at a meeting next month.

“We will be bringing further information to the board in October, and then from there we'll be able to move forward in concrete ways,” she said.