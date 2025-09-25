Kamloops News

Kamloops mayor denies attacking foes as lawyer struggles to back up defamation claim

'What was the evidence?'

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and Coun. Katie Neustaeter coming and going this week from the Kamloops Law Courts.

A judge appeared to poke a big hole in the case of Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson on Wednesday when his lawyer was unable to pinpoint any defamatory words in a statement alleged to have harmed his reputation.

Lawyers have been in court all week making arguments about whether the mayor’s defamation suit against Coun. Katie Neustaeter should be allowed to proceed.

Hamer-Jackson launched the suit in 2023 alleging Neustaeter made a number of “false and defamatory” statements about him — in words she communicated to city council in February of 2023, and by reading aloud a joint statement from city council on March 17, 2023, regarding the mayor’s behaviour.

Neustaeter filed more than a year ago to have the case dismissed under B.C.'s Protection of Public Participation Act, a legal process that exists to protect freedom of expression in matters of public interest.

That is what B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jacqueline Hughes will have to decide following what's expected to be a full week of arguments.

‘No one is exactly certain'

Hughes and Jody Wells, Hamer-Jackson’s lawyer, had numerous back-and-forth exchanges on Wednesday. The judge questioned the relevance of certain points the mayor was trying to make and questioned the lack of specificity in his claim.

“In defamation or libel or slander actions, the words matter,” she told Wells on Wednesday afternoon. “Does your client say what words were said to him on the 11th [of February] that he alleges are defamatory?”

Wells did not have a good answer.

“It seems to me that no one is exactly certain of what the words were,” she said.

Hughes said the uncertainty surrounding what exactly was said in that instance “may be of importance” when she makes her decision.

Wells said Neustaeter falsely accused Hamer-Jackson of pursuing communication with her father, former MLA Kevin Krueger, for political gain during that meeting.

“The defendant [Neustaeter] conveyed and intended to convey the false impression on every person present that the plaintiff [Hamer-Jackson] conducted himself inappropriately or unlawfully in relation to Mr. Krueger,” she said.

Mayor’s evidence ‘vague'

Wells suggested on Wednesday that Neustaeter was reluctant to provide clarity about the March 17, 2023, statement she made on behalf of council, in which Hamer-Jackson was accused of violating “personal and professional boundaries.”

The mayor has argued that allegation, without more context, led some in the community to believe he was being accused of sexual misconduct.

Hughes asked Wells to back up that assertion, which is key to Hamer-Jackson’s case.

“What was the evidence there was any confusion? And at which point in time?” the judge asked. “Your client’s affidavit I’m looking at is vague in terms of timing.”

Wells said she would circle back to that later in her submissions.

Court has previously heard an April 5, 2023, CFJC-TV op-ed by David McMillan, who was then acting as the mayor’s lawyer, was the first mention on the public record of sexual impropriety in connection to the statement read by Neustaeter.

Denies attacking foes

Neustaeter has accused Hamer-Jackson of using litigation to attack his critics, pointing to the mayor's subsequent defamation suits and his unsuccessful attempt to have the editor of Castanet Kamloops charged with assault.

Hamer-Jackson filed a second defamation lawsuit against Neustaeter in July, and has another defamation claim outstanding against developer Joshua Knaak. In June, Hamer-Jackson went to police to accuse Castanet editor Tim Petruk of assault — an allegation police determined to be unfounded.

Daniel Reid, Neustaeter’s lawyer, argued this week that those legal maneuvers by Hamer-Jackson set out a pattern.

Wells pushed back on that assertion on Wednesday.

“Lest a person be accused of using litigation to silence critics, they would just have to allow people to defame them with impunity,” she said.

The hearing continues

Wells will continue her submissions on Thursday, and she expects to be done by the end of the day.

Hughes has said she wants the hearing wrapped up by the end of the week, but it's not clear whether she intends to give a decision on Friday.

Castanet Kamloops will have a reporter in the courtroom all week. Check back for updates and stories throughout the week.