Kamloops Food Bank's fall drive brings in record load of donations

Photo: Olsen Imaging Volunteers collect bags of donated food on Saturday as part of the Kamloops Food Bank's annual Fall Food Drive.

Kamloops managed to give a record-breaking amount to the Kamloops Food Bank last weekend amid a potentially dire situation.

The food bank collected more than 75,000 pounds of food Saturday in its annual Fall Food Drive — 5,000 more than the previous record, which was collected in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The haul is valued at $271,500.

“I can hardly put into words what the last seven days have been like at the Kamloops Food Bank. We’ve always known this city stands behind us, but what we witnessed this week was extraordinary,” Bernadette Siracky, president and CEO of the Kamloops Food Bank said in a news release.

The record-setting drive came immediately following a situation in which the Food Bank was almost unable to deliver thousands of bags needed for the drive. Volunteers stepped up and made sure the bags were delivered.

“When we suddenly had to deliver 33,000 bags to homes across Kamloops, our staff, board, volunteers and Rotarians worked tirelessly to make it happen — and our community responded with the largest food drive donation in our history,” Siracki said.

The 40 tonnes of food filled the Kamloops Food Bank's North Shore warehouse and has now been sorted by volunteers into 642 boxes.

“The Kamloops Food Bank is eagerly looking forward to enriching their clients’ lives with this new surplus of food,” Siracki said.