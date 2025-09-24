Kamloops News

About 40 layoffs expected as TRU works to balance books amid revenue plunge

Dozens of layoffs at TRU

Photo: KTW file FILE - The International Building on the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

Thompson Rivers University expects to lay off about 40 employees in the coming months, after more than 75 staffers agreed to take early retirement packages.

TRU is one of many universities in Canada facing unprecedented financial pressures due to a sudden decline in international enrolment. Officials at the university have said cuts are having to be made faster than previously projected.

“This morning, department managers began issuing verbal notices to CUPE colleagues in positions across TRU identified for possible reduction,” TRU President Airini said Wednesday in a message to the campus community.

“Because of provisions related to bumping in the collective agreement, approximately 65 people were notified. It is expected that up to 40 people could ultimately be affected.”

The university employs about 1,600 people.

Airini thanked staffers who accepted early retirement incentives — 28 CUPE staff and about 50 faculty.

“These measures have dramatically reduced the impact on our workforce,” she said in the memo.

According to TRU, 28 management positions and numerous sessional faculty have already been cut since last November, when the university began to look at cuts.

At TRU, international enrolment is down 26 per cent this year — 3,150 students, down from 4,282 last fall.

Millions of dollars have been cut from the university’s upcoming budget as a result, but more has to be done. TRU estimates its operating deficit would tally $25 million to $30 million by 2027-28 — including a $7 million to $10 million budget shortfall this year alone if no cuts were made.

Airini said further layoffs will be necessary in the future.

“Due to the scale of the required change, there will be a need for even further workforce reductions,” she said in Wednesday's memo.

“Our academic values and priorities in education and research will continue to lead our university’s decisions, and our budget realities will inform these."

In addition to job cuts, TRU is also deferring non-essential capital projects, eliminating discretionary spending and conducting program and service reviews. As part of that effort, TRU officials are reviewing programs for potential cuts under the university's policy on program reductions and eliminations.