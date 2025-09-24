Kamloops News

Screening Wednesday of new documentary detailing fallout from 1986 Swift Current Broncos bus crash

Photo: Bob Wilkie Sideways is a new documentary film that follows former Swift Current players as they reckon with the aftermath of the bus crash.

A new documentary that tells the story of the 1986 Swift Current Broncos, a team that dealt with unthinkable trauma off the ice, will be screened Wednesday at the Paramount Theatre.

Sideways follows former Swift Current players as they reckon with the aftermath of the bus crash. The team was coached by Graham James, who later served time in federal prison for sex crimes.

“It is a story that is part of Canadian history and is tethered to the game of hockey,” said Bob Wilkie, one of the former players featured in the film.

“The objective is to create awareness within communities of trauma, the effects and the healing that needs to occur.”

Four Broncos players were killed when their bus crashed after hitting a patch of black ice outside Swift Current on Dec. 30, 1986.

James has numerous convictions of sexual abuse against players while a coach, and the cases from the mid 1990s to 2015 rocked the hockey world. The Canadian Hockey Association banned him from coaching for life in 1997. He was granted full parole in 2016

Showtime is 6 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here. Proceeds will go to the 4 The Boys Scholarship Fund, set up in memory of Trent Kresse, Scotty Kruger, Brent Ruff and Chris Mantyka — the four Broncos killed in the crash.