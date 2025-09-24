Kamloops News

Suspect arrested, victim hospitalized following North Kamloops stabbing

Photo: Michael Potestio Police tape could be seen around the Pita Pit patio on Tranquille Road in North Kamloops early Wednesday morning.

UPDATE: 9:16 a.m.

One woman was taken to hospital and another went to jail following a stabbing overnight along Tranquille Road in North Kamloops.

According to police, officers responded to the 200-block of Tranquille Road at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of two women fighting.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said one of the women was stabbed during the altercation.

"Multiple police attended and one suspect was arrested nearby,” she said.

"The victim was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance with serious injuries and is expected to recover."

Napier said investigators are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.

“We are also asking businesses nearby to review their security footage around that time to help us further the investigation," she said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7:11 a.m.

Mounties swarmed a North Kamloops commercial strip overnight, putting a restaurant patio behind yellow police tape.

Emergency crews descended on the 200-block of Tranquille Road late Tuesday night.

Police tape could be seen shortly after midnight around the patio of Pita Pit, 228 Tranquille Rd., while five officers stood by.

Mounties at the scene said there was a physical altercation, but no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.