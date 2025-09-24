Kamloops News

Hamer-Jackson's lawyer spars with judge over relevance of arguments

Photo: Michael Potestio Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson walks out of the Kamloops Law Courts on Tuesday following Day 2 of a B.C. Supreme Court hearing to determine whether his first defamation lawsuit against Coun. Katie Neustaeter will be allowed to proceed.

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson’s lawyer sparred with a B.C. Supreme Court judge Wednesday about the relevance of certain aspects of her case, including details of the mayor's knowledge of and interactions with members of Coun. Katie Neustaeter’s family.

Jody Wells, who is representing Hamer-Jackson, spent the opening hours of her submissions hammering home the assertion that the mayor did not initiate contact Neustaeter’s father, former Kamloops MLA Kevin Krueger.

Court has heard Hamer-Jackson’s budding political relationship with Krueger in the weeks that followed the 2022 municipal election set the stage for a series of incidents in which the mayor claims to have been defamed.

On Wednesday morning, Wells told B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jacqueline Hughes that Krueger initiated contact with Hamer-Jackson on five occasions after the election.

“The inference you could draw is that Mr. Krueger was actively pursuing contact from October of 2022 into February of 2023,” Wells said.

Wells told Hughes Hamer-Jackson had no reason to believe Krueger, who has been suffering from dementia since 2017, was “deeply vulnerable” at the time.

Hughes took issue with that point and asked Wells what it has to do with the matter being heard — Neustaeter’s application to have Hamer-Jackson’s defamation suit dismissed.

“Why are we spending so much time on it?” she asked.

Wells said she was simply replying to the lengthy submissions of Neustaeter’s lawyer, repeatedly referencing a 100-page document he read from in court.

The judge took similar issue with Wells’ attempt to lean on an accusatory affidavit written by Neustaeter’s estranged brother on Hamer-Jackson's behalf, and a subsequent effort to impugn Kamloops city councillors for "deceptive" efforts to go after the mayor.

Hughes repeatedly asked Wells to connect what she was saying to the issue at hand — Neustaeter's application.

“I’m asking you to tell me how it’s relevant,” the judge said. “That is your role as counsel, then I consider your submissions and decide whether I agree or not.”

Wells said Neustaeter’s lawyer’s submissions were not subject to the same intense questioning, suggesting she was being treated unfairly.

Hughes said she’s worried the irrelevant evidence might create further delays in a case that has already been slow to move through the courts.

“I am concerned that given the pace at which you are proceeding through your submissions, you may not finish when you expect to,” she told Wells.

“And this matter needs to finish by the end of the day on Friday, so that’s the reason for me raising the time and suggesting that I’m struggling to see the relevance of a certain piece of evidence."

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

There’s no evidence Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was trying to contact Coun. Katie Neustaeter’s father when they were in contact with each other early on in the mayor’s term, a B.C. Supreme Court judge has been told.

Lawyers representing the two city officials are making arguments this week in a hearing to determine whether one of the mayor’s defamation lawsuits against Neustaeter will be allowed to proceed.

Hamer-Jackson launched the suit against Coun. Katie Neustaeter in 2023 alleging she made a number of “false and defamatory” statements about him, including when she read aloud a joint statement prepared by city councillors in March 2023 after the mayor made sweeping changes to the city’s committee structure early on in his term. He claims she also defamed him in February 2023 to the rest of council by suggesting he was communicating with her father to gain political influence over her.

Neustaeter filed more than a year ago to have the case dismissed under B.C.'s Protection of Public Participation Act, a legal process that exists to protect freedom of expression in matters of public interest. That is what B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jacqueline Hughes will have to decide following what's expected to be a full week of arguments.

In court on Tuesday, Hamer-Jackson’s lawyer, Jody Wells, said there’s no documented evidence that the mayor went out of his way to pursue talks with Neustaeter's father, former Kamloops MLA Kevin Krueger — only that he responded to him.

“There is absolutely no documentary evidence that Mr. Hamer-Jackson ever, even once, initiated contact with Mr. Krueger," she said. "There is, however, documentary evidence that Mr. Krueger more than once initiated contact with Mr. Hamer-Jackson."

Krueger has been described in court as having advanced dementia. Wells said Neustaeter never gave the mayor a “heads up” about her father’s medical condition.

“She just turns it on Mr. Hamer-Jackson, accuses him of being the pursuer,” she said.

Hamer-Jackson, Krueger had call

Neustaeter and Hamer-Jackson spoke in October of 2022, in the days after they were both elected, at which time the mayor said he'd been approached by Krueger, who wished to help support the new mayor.

Court has heard Hamer-Jackson also noted having heard Krueger was sick. Neustaeter confirmed he was unwell and said she was uncomfortable discussing his health and preferred if Hamer-Jackson didn't speak with him. Wells said Hamer-Jackson took that to mean he shouldn’t be the one to reach out to Krueger.

Though Krueger was suffering from dementia, Wells said his condition was not explained to the mayor until years later.

Krueger and Hamer-Jackson had a lengthy phone call in January of 2023. Court has heard Krueger complained in the call that his wife and Neustaeter were trying to have him committed.

Wells said Hamer-Jackson felt bad for Krueger and advised he make an appointment with his staff to speak with him.

“Mrs. Neustaeter’s position seems to be that her father was harassed by virtue of the fact that Mr. Hamer-Jackson spoke to him, returned his phone call,” she said.

Abuse of power?

Neustaeter's lawyer, Daniel Reid, closed his submissions Tuesday by arguing that his client's remarks were privileged, fair and reasonable.

Reid said Neustaeter had a legitimate interest in expressing her concerns with Hamer-Jackson to her council colleagues.

He said Neustaeter’s remarks also lacked malice, noting she attempted to discuss her father with the mayor before the February 2023 comments, and took time to craft the March 2023 statement with her fellow councillors' input to ensure it accurately reflected their collective concerns.

Reid has also claimed the mayor’s lawsuit is an attempt to target Neustaeter as a political foe.

In court Tuesday he said Hamer-Jackson has a demonstrated history of using the legal system to attack critics, and that his motivation in filing a defamation lawsuit against Neustaeter was not to fix his reputation, but to lash out at someone he perceives to be an enemy.

Reid noted Hamer-Jackson’s subsequent defamation lawsuit against Neustaeter, which he filed in July.

He also cited the mayor’s lawsuit against local developer Joshua Knaak for comments he made to him at a bar, and his police report accusing the editor of Castanet Kamloops of assault when he patted him on the back at a North Shore pub.

In the case involving Castanet's Tim Petruk, Reid focused on Hamer-Jackson's statements to reporters in which he admitted that his decision to file a police report was due to his dislike of Petruk.

Reid also noted Hamer-Jackson went out of his way to alert local media that he had filed the report, despite the fact that the investigation was in its very early stages. Petruk was eventually cleared by police.

“My submission is there’s evidence the plaintiff uses the legal process to go after his critics,” he said.

The hearing continues

Wells will continue her submissions on Wednesday. The lawyers told Hughes they expect to be done by Friday.

