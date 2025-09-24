Kamloops News

House arrest, driving prohibition for drunk driver who caused deadly crash near Merritt

Drunken crash killed friend

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A man who caused the death of his close friend while drunkenly driving a side-by-side ATV in a remote area outside Merritt has been ordered to spend the next two years on house arrest.

Braeden Drake, 22, will also be barred from driving for five years after pleading guilty on Tuesday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of impaired driving causing death.

Court heard Drake was driving a side-by-side ATV in a remote area near Merritt on March 27, 2022, when it rolled. His friend, 50-year-old Joe D’Alessandro, was seriously injured in the crash and pinned beneath the vehicle.

Drake phoned 911, but it took emergency crews some time to locate the scene of the crash. Once there, an RCMP constable smelled liquor and demanded a breath sample from Drake, which he failed.

Drake was arrested and taken to the Merritt RCMP detachment, where two breath tests showed his blood-alcohol level was 0.14 — well above the criminal limit of 0.08.

Defence lawyer Jeffrey Myers said Drake quit drinking after the crash.

"He has come to the realization that alcohol is not good for him,” he said.

“This was effectively an accident, but an accident that could have been avoided — and had it been avoided, Mr. Drake's friend, who he loved and cared about very much about, would still be alive."

Calling the incident “tragic and difficult,” provincial court Judge Clarke Burnett went along with a joint submission for a conditional sentence order of two years less a day.

For the first year, Drake will be bound by 24/7 house arrest, with a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for the second year. He will also be prohibited for the entire two years from possessing liquor and from sitting in the driver’s seat of any vehicle.

The sentence also includes a three-year driving prohibition, which won’t take effect until the conditional sentence order is up.