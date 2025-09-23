Kamloops News

Aspen Planers halts Merritt mill operations amid log shortage and rising costs

Sawmill stops operations

Photo: Photo/Big Power Films/Simon Rizzardo Aspen Planers mill in Merritt with a lack of logs from an aerial perspective.

Aspen Planers has halted operations at its Merritt sawmill and planer facility for an undetermined period, citing what it calls a lack of available logs and rising costs that have made continued production unsustainable.

"Simply put, our mill lacks logs,” said regional manager Surinder Momrath.

"Coincidentally, our Lillooet veneer plant has also curtailed operations for the same reason. These two closures are linked given that we source logs from both our Merritt and Lillooet forest licenses – and the saw logs are processed in Merritt while the plywood ‘peeler' logs are processed in Lillooet.”

The company pointed to an inability to obtain cutting permits under its Annual Allowable Cut (AAC) from the Ministry of Forests.

Aspen Planers' licenses provide for 490,000 cubic metres, but over the past two and a half years the company has only harvested 29 per cent of that amount. Cutting permit approvals averaged 115,000 cubic metres per year – just 23 per cent of the AAC.

"Obviously, it is not possible to run an efficient sawmill or veneer plant when permitting and subsequent harvesting is at a level of less than 30 per cent of a sustainable AAC as determined by the government's Chief Forester,” Momrath said.

He says the shortage stems from provincial policy decisions, including Indigenous co-governance under DRIPA legislation and old growth conservation initiatives.

Momrath also cited high stumpage fees as a major factor, noting that fees charged in B.C. are roughly ten times higher than in Alberta, where mills continue to run at full capacity.

According to Momrath, B.C. has 'plenty of timber available for harvesting” but log harvesting across the province is at 60 per cent of the sustainable AAC – the lowest level since the 1960s.

He says this suppressed level of timber harvesting, combined with costs, has left many mills unable to operate.

"These are very difficult times for forest workers and forest communities,” Momrath said. "Many of our workers have already left Merritt to seek work elsewhere in order to support their families and pay their bills. These are also very difficult times for many of our contractors, suppliers, First Nations partners, customers, and the regional forest communities that rely on a healthy forest industry.”

A local resident, Guido D'Alessandro, a worker at Aspen Planers, spoke out about the direct impact on the community in a letter addressed to the B.C. Ministry of Forests and sent to the Herald on Aug. 28.

"I work for Aspen Planers in Merritt. I am proud of the work I do, and it is how I put food on my family's table and keep a roof over our heads,” D'Alessandro said.

"Today, we were told that once the logs run out, the mill will shut down because logging permits have not been approved in time. That means I could soon be without a paycheque. Without that paycheque, I won't be able to pay my mortgage, my bills, or provide for my children.”

D'Alessandro emphasized that this is not just a personal issue, but one that affects hundreds of his co-workers and their families.

"This isn't just about me – it's about hundreds of my co-workers, and their families who depend on this mill. When the mill stops, the heart of our community stops. The stores, restaurants, and local businesses all feel it. People leave town because they can't survive here without work,” D'Alessandro said.

He pointed to the broader challenges facing forestry in B.C., which is already grappling with high stumpage rates and reduced access to the land base.

"The last thing we need is our own government making it worse by dragging its feet on permits,” D'Alessandro added.

"I'm asking you, Minister Parmar, please act now. Speed up the approval process so we can keep working. We aren't asking for special treatment – just for the chance to earn our living and take care of our families. Please don't let bureaucratic delays destroy our livelihoods.”

Momrath noted that some of Aspen Planers' long-term contractors have already shifted operations to Alberta, where fibre supply and pricing have allowed mills to maintain production.

Government support has been 'minimal, if any,” since the shutdown, according to Momrath, and broader policy choices have created a climate of uncertainty for producers.

He also pointed to declining timber sales through BC Timber Sales, which has dropped from nearly 12 million cubic metres in 2019 to about four million in each of the past three years.

"The policy changes and increased regulatory complexity over the past few years has largely deindustrialized the B.C. forest industry,” Momrath said.

"The business conditions for forestry in B.C. are neither sustainable nor supportive of significant investments. Alberta's industry sustainability speaks for itself, as it continues to operate at full capacity.”

Momrath said its current approach is "one day at a time” with no long-term outlook for Merritt's operations.

"To our employees, contractors, First Nations and union partners, suppliers, we have done all we could to preserve their livelihoods but we seem to have met insurmountable, fast-changing, and unstable policy obstructions,” he stated.

"This is heartbreaking for our family company, and we are deeply sorry that we could not do more to continue to support jobs and communities.”