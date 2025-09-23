Kamloops News

O’Reilly eyes opportunities for Kamloops to cash in on FIFA World Cup

Local benefit to World Cup?

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - The FIFA World Cup Trophy

A Kamloops city councillor thinks the Tournament Capital can find ways to benefit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven matches slated to be held in Vancouver.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly said he attended a session at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention laying out ways municipalities can create economic and tourism benefits from the event.

He said he also raised the matter with the provincial Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport during a UBCM meeting this week, noting the province has committed to making sure other B.C. municipalities can benefit from the World Cup.

“It’s not a far stretch. When we look back to the 2010 Olympics, we actually hosted Team China's women's speed skating — so this has been done before,” O’Reilly said.

“Is there an opportunity to potentially host a base camp in Kamloops? Are there viewing parties?”

Build Kamloops update

O’Reilly said he also provided Tourism Minister Anne Kang with an update on the city’s Build Kamloops project — an initiative that seeks to make headway building a suite of recreation facilities.

He said the ministry has been kept up to date for the past three years on Build Kamloops — including the successful alternative approval process which allowed the municipality to borrow up to $275 million for the performing arts centre and arena multiplex.

“They've been along the entire way, and they're certainly excited about that. So we're talking about different funding streams that we are going to need,” O’Reilly said.

He acknowledged the province is in a “significant deficit,” but that doesn’t mean there won’t be grant opportunities in the next three to four years — when the new facilities open their doors and city will need to start paying its borrowing debt.

“It's planting these seeds, not just with ministers — as ministers come and go — but specifically with the assistant deputy ministers and the deputy minsters,” O’Reilly said.

“That's where we're going to get our traction from. And we know over the next three to four years, there will be an election, and that's when grants get given out. The large scale grants that we're looking for don't happen overnight — it’s a long sales process. But again, we do have that runway.”