Layoff notices expected to go out next week at TRU, but union says how many is not clear

Staff at Thompson Rivers University have been told layoff notices are coming next week, but the head of the union representing hundreds of staffers says there is no word yet on exactly how many jobs will be cut.

TRU is one of many universities in Canada facing unprecedented financial pressures due to a sudden decline in international enrolment. TRU officials have said cuts are having to be made faster than previously projected.

Lois Rugg, president of CUPE 4879, said her membership will be impacted by the cuts.

“Institutions across Canada are all facing cuts, and TRU is not immune,” she told Castanet Kamloops. "We understand official letters will go out on Oct. 1, but we don’t know numbers or names yet.”

At TRU, international enrolment is down 26 per cent this year — 3,150 students, down from 4,282 last fall.

Millions of dollars have been cut from the university’s upcoming budget as a result, but more has to be done. TRU estimates its operating deficit will tally $25 million to $30 million by 2027-28 — including a $7 million to $10 million budget shortfall this year alone if no cuts are made.

Rugg said the number will depend on how many TRU staffers take early retirement packages.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a huge number, but I don’t think it’s going to be insignificant, either,” she said.

Matt Milovick, TRU’s vice-president of finance and administration, previously told Castanet the number is still being ironed out amid discussions with the university’s bargaining units.

TRU administrators are expected to provide the university's board of governors with a budget deficit mitigation plan ahead of a board meeting on Oct. 3. That document is expected to provide further details about the cuts.