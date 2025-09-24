Kamloops News

Donations would pay for PET/CT scanner if space is created in Kamloops cancer centre plans, TRHD chair says

Cash for scanner is there

Photo: Contributed Kamloops politicians continue to advocate for the inclusion of a PET/CT scanner, like this one, in the pending Kamloops cancer care centre.

The chair of the Thompson Regional Hospital District says donors have committed to covering the full cost of a specialized scanner — all that's missing is space for the equipment in Kamloops’ future cancer care centre.

Mike O’Reilly, also a Kamloops councillor, said he discussed the cancer centre on Monday with staff from the Ministry of Infrastructure, adding he’s “not backing off” the ask for a PET/CT scanner.

He said donors have stepped up to commit funding for the expensive piece of equipment, as well as a cardiac catheterization lab at Royal Inland Hospital.

“We have funding, fully funded through donations, for a PET/CT, that we have on the table, and we have to the tune of $18 to $20 million for a cath lab to be at Royal Inland Hospital hospital,” O’Reilly said.

“We have money sitting on the table. We need Interior Health and the Ministry of Health to step up and say, ‘Yes, we will have the home for that.’”

O’Reilly said when people make healthcare-related donations, it’s often not general funding — it’s for a specific area that has had a personal impact.

“It's difficult for me to sit by and say, ‘Well, thanks that the money's sitting there, but we can't take that right now,’ when we desperately already need it,” he said.

The province is building one of four new BC Cancer facilities in Kamloops, bringing in radiation services locally for the first time.

However, the facility will be the only one constructed without a PET/CT scanner, which identifies cancer cells in the body, allowing doctors to more accurately diagnose and manage cancer in patients.

Kamloops politicians including O’Reilly have pushed for changes to cancer centre plans that would allow for the scanner, while the province has said there isn't enough the space on the site for this piece of equipment.

O’Reilly has suggested sacrificing three of the 470 parking stalls to make space for the scanner.

Vice-chair and Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell, meanwhile, said he’d like to see the hospital receive the scanner even if its elsewhere at RIH and not inside the new BC Cancer Centre.