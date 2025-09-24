Kamloops News

Screening Thursday of new documentary film about Webstad, Orange Shirt origins

Orange Shirt film premieres

Photo: Santiago Rojas Panelists on stage following the theatrical debut of a new documentary film about Phyllis Webstad, founder of the Orange Shirt Society. From left to right: Ryan Deneault, Kathaleen Shannon Loutitt, Cheryl Chapman and Mike Retasket.

A documentary film about the woman behind the Orange Shirt movement made its theatrical debut this week in Kamloops.

Phyllis Webstad’s Orange Shirt Story premiered on Monday at the Paramount Theatre in a special private screening presented by the International Indigenous Speakers Bureau. The 60-minute film will be shown publicly Thursday, on the eve of the Kamloops Film Society's Indigenous Film Festival.

Webstad is a third-generation residential school survivor, and founder of the Orange Shirt Society. The film features interviews with Webstad from various points in her life.

She was born in the territory of Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation near Williams Lake, and in 1973, at the age of 6, she was taken to attend the St. Joseph Mission Residential School.

Webstad said her grandmother made sure that she wore a brand-new orange shirt to school, but it was promptly taken away by school staff — the inspiration for the Orange Shirt movement.

Orange Shirt Day started in Williams Lake in 2013, and it is now a statutory holiday — the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30.

“Phyllis’ story provides a bridge of understanding about September 30th and offers us a powerful step toward Truth and Reconciliation,” said Colette Abbott, executive director of Kamloops Film Society.

Monday’s screening included a fireside chat featuring representatives of the Orange Shirt Society. During the chat, moderator Kathaleen Shannon Loutitt described the film as “a celebration of reconciliaction."

Thursday’s screening

Phyllis Webstad’s Orange Shirt Story will be shown at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Paramount Theatre, 503 Victoria St.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can, between $5 and $15, with proceeds going to support residential school survivors and their communities.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

Indigenous Film Festival

The Kamloops Film Society’s Stseptékwles re Sk’elép Indigenous Film Festival will get underway on Friday at the Paramount Theatre with a screening of Sweet Summer Pow Wow, followed by a post-film discussion.

The festival runs through the weekend, set to close with a concert on Sunday.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.