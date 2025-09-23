Kamloops News

Murder charges laid in connection with 2021 slaying of Kamloops man

Two men charged in murder

Photo: RCMP Adam Hibbert was found dead near Mission Flats Road in 2021, police say.

Murder charges have been laid in the death of a man who was found near the entrance to a City of Kamloops landfill nearly four years ago.

Tristan Bris Fernandez and Robert Lloyd Sedore are facing charges of second-degree murder in connection with the death investigation of Adam Hibbert.

On the afternoon of Oct. 1, 2021, Kamloops Mounties attended an area along the shoreline near the entrance to the landfill on Mission Flats after Kamloops Fire Rescue discovered a body while responding to a suspicious blaze.

“This was an extensive and complex investigation that required a high level of commitment, collaboration and determination,” Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

“Over the course of this investigation, our members worked tirelessly, often under challenging circumstances, to gather evidence, follow up investigative material and ensure that every aspect of the case was thoroughly examined.”

Pelley said police cannot speak to the details of the case because it is now before the courts.

Hibbert and Fernandez were among three people arrested and later charged in connection with an Aug. 3, 2021, robbery of a downtown auto parts supplier, after which a van used in the robbery was set set ablaze in Riverside Park. Fernandez was arrested for the robbery on Oct. 4, 2021 following a standoff with police at a downtown motel.

Fernandez is behind bars, serving a five-year prison sentence for stabbing an employee at a Sahali laundromat during another robbery.

Police said Sedore was arrested and is also now in custody. First appearance dates have not been set for either man.