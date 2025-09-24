Kamloops News

Community court model promoted at UBCM still needed in Kamloops, councillor says

Photo: UBCM Adam Dalrymple, president of the B.C. Crown Counsel Association, discussed the challenges faced by prosecutors during a session at the UBCM convention in Victoria on Monday, Sept. 22.

A Kamloops city councillor is reiterating the need for a local community court after hearing the president of the B.C. Crown Counsel Association report “meaningful outcomes” from such a model.

Adam Dalrymple spoke as part of a panel discussion on street disorder during the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria on Monday, encouraging municipalities to consider advocating for community courts.

Dalrymple said he worked in a community court on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, noting the model is not a trial court but deals with bail issues and sentencing, and considers alternative measures for offenders.

In this model, a consistent judge and prosecutor who knew the offenders “like the back of their hand” were joined by several other agencies, including BC Housing, Indigenous groups and non-profits.

“All of these organizations came together and worked to address the issues” Dalrymple said. “It’s that kind of collaboration that makes a difference and has meaningful outcomes.”

Dalrymple said a key component was a community advisory panel, which brought in local business associations, the Indigenous community and other local stakeholders who could inform the court about what was happening on the street.

“When people breached, we were on them. We were pulling them back in with warrants, and we were giving them choices — meaningful help, health care, but if they chose not to take that and to re-offend, there were consequences, and those consequences would often be jail,” he said.

Dalrymple also urged councils to ask the province to hire more Crown counsel, saying the amount of prosecutors has lagged behind population growth in a number of cities.

Prosecutors are also getting bogged down with an increase in digital evidence and body-worn camera footage forwarded by police, and Dalrymple said more resources and people are needed to tackle this issue.

He said more than half of prosecutors surveyed by the B.C. Crown Counsel Association reported being burnt out, and about half reported low or very low morale.

Coun. Dale Bass, who attended the Monday session, said she liked hearing Dalrymple talk about the benefits of a community court.

Kamloops council has long advocated for the initiative. A proposal was submitted by a group of Kamloops law professors, lawyers and outreach workers in the fall of 2021, but no such court has yet been established.

“We've been trying for about five or six years to get one — and we've got everything in place except the province saying ‘yes,’” Bass said. “The province has already said to us, ‘good idea.’ We haven't heard yes yet.”

Last year, a group of Kamloops councillors met with B.C.'s Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, and Attorney General Niki Sharma to discuss the long-standing application to establish a local community court, which is supported by RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley.

At that time, B.C.’s ministry of the attorney general said the project proponents had submitted a revised proposal for a local community justice court, dated Feb. 1, 2024, which was being reviewed.

“A successful specialized court proposal in Kamloops would be expected to identify the specific gaps in programs and interventions that still exist, and that would be best addressed by the proposed model,” the ministry said.

Bass said she also wanted to see city council check in with Crown prosecutors in Kamloops.

“If half of Crown counsels in B.C. are burning out, and the other side of that, their morale is shot, we don't have a happy Crown counsel department,” she said.

Regional prosecutors filed a grievance in May with the BC Prosecution Service, asking for 20 more prosecutors to be added to offices around the region.