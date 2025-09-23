Kamloops News

Lawyer suggests Kamloops mayor wanted to silence political opponent with defamation suit

Mayor looking to pick fight?

Photo: Michael Potestio Coun. Katie Neustaeter walks into the Kamloops Law Courts on Tuesday alongside her husband, Joel Neustaeter.

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson’s motivation in filing a defamation lawsuit against a political rival was not to fix his reputation, a judge has been told, but to lash out at someone he perceives to be an enemy.

That’s what lawyer Daniel Reid said on Tuesday, the second day of a weeklong hearing in B.C. Supreme Court to determine whether the mayor’s suit against Coun. Katie Neustaeter will be allowed to proceed.

“This is not a lawsuit about rehabilitating the plaintiff’s reputation,” Reid said. "It’s being used strategically to fight with someone he views as critical.”

On Tuesday morning, Reid described a pattern of Hamer-Jackson attempting to use the courts to attack or menace perceived opponents.

“There is a history of using litigation and the threat of litigation against critics,” he said, pointing specifically to the mayor’s two other defamation lawsuits — another against Neustaeter and one against developer Josh Knaak — and his recent unsuccessful attempt to have the editor of Castanet Kamloops charged with assault.

Reid said Hamer-Jackson’s actions set out a pattern of using legal processes against perceived enemies.

Jody Wells, the mayor’s lawyer, is expected to begin her submissions on Tuesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was trying to silence a political opponent when he filed a "strategic lawsuit" against Coun. Katie Neustaeter, a judge was told Monday as a weeklong hearing got underway to determine whether the case will proceed.

Hamer-Jackson launched the suit against Coun. Katie Neustaeter in 2023 alleging she made a number of “false and defamatory” statements about him, including when she read aloud a joint statement prepared by city councillors after the mayor made sweeping changes to the city’s committee structure early on in his term.

Neustaeter filed more than a year ago to have the case dismissed under B.C.'s Protection of Public Participation Act, a legal process that exists to protect freedom of expression in matters of public interest. That is what B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jacqueline Hughes will have to decide following what's expected to be a week of argument.

Neustaeter's lawyer laid out his case for dismissal on Monday, saying her remarks were privileged, fair and reasonable.

Speaking to Castanet Kamloops after court, Neustaeter said she was glad to see the case move ahead after repeated adjournments.

“I'm glad we've arrived at this day and that the mayor was not able to delay any further," she said.

"I'm grateful that this truth is coming out, no matter how painful the process has been, and I'll be even more relieved when it’s done."

Hamer-Jackson said he did not yet wish to comment on the case.

Target on Neustaeter?

Hamer-Jackson's suit claims Neustaeter defamed him multiple times early in 2023 — first verbally in a private meeting, then via email, and again when she stood in front of news cameras on March 17, 2023, to read a prepared statement on behalf of city council.

That statement accused the mayor of violating "personal and professional boundaries," which was keyed in on by Hamer-Jackson and his lawyer in the weeks that followed.

Neustaeter's lawyer showed court an interview Hamer-Jackson’s then-lawyer, David McMillan, gave at the launch of the lawsuit, in which he said she was named as the defendant because she was the one who said the words out loud.

"He further went on to state when a young, attractive-looking councillor claims personal boundaries were violated, people can and will infer sexual misconduct. And I note, counsel are generally presumed to know the law — that is not an accurate statement of the law," lawyer Daniel Reid said.

“And my submission with respect to that is that it goes directly to the issue of, is this an attempt to silence a political opponent?”

Behaviour shows pattern

Reid said Hamer-Jackson refused to meet after Neustaeter extended an olive branch a few weeks after the March 17 news conference, attempting to set up a special meeting for the two to clear the air on April 6, 2023.

“Despite this, the plaintiff declined to attend or participate in the special closed meeting,” Reid said.

“Part of my submission that this is a strategic lawsuit designed to silence public participation is that there is clear evidence the plaintiff was afforded an opportunity to try to discuss and get clarity with all of his colleagues, and he refused to attend that meeting.”

Reid outlined numerous instances between the start of the council term and March of 2023 — a period of about five months — in which Hamer-Jackson is said to have crossed personal and professional boundaries at city hall.

He said Neustaeter drew a “personal boundary” by asking Hamer-Jackson not to speak to her father, former MLA Kevin Kruger, who was described in court as suffering from advanced dementia. But the mayor had further communication with Kruger and later tried to bring it up with council, leading to the alleged defamatory statements in February of 2023.

Reid also pointed to affidavits from Coun. Kelly Hall, Coun. Bill Sarai and CAO Byron McCorkell, each of whom described the mayor as a bully who engages in name-calling.

Hall said he's been mocked for his work as a hockey scout, Sarai said the mayor crossed a line by attempting to interfere with his son’s employment with the city and McCorkell said he goes out of his way to avoid Hamer-Jackson due to his unprofessional behaviour.

The hearing continues

Reid's submissions are expected to wrap up on Tuesday afternoon, after which lawyer Jody Wells will make arguments on Hamer-Jackson's behalf. The lawyers told Hughes they should be done by Friday.

Castanet Kamloops will have a reporter in the courtroom all week. Check back for updates and stories throughout the week.