Health-first model, not housing-first, could help B.C. municipalities deal with street disorder

Health first, or housing?

FILE - An RCMP officer walks past two street-entrenched men on Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops.

Local government officials attending a presentation on street disorder heard the head of a Victoria-based charity call for a “health-first” approach to caring for street-entrenched people — a message that struck a chord with B.C. Interior representatives seeking the expansion of involuntary care.

Julian Daly, executive director for Our Place Society, called for a shift from a housing-first model — which he noted has “worked wonders” for many — in the face of a continuing mental health and addictions crisis.

The B.C. government has used a housing first approach to homelessness, which operates on the principle that once someone’s basic need for shelter is met, they are better able to stabilize and access supports.

Daly said investments in “essential” housing have made a difference, but some formerly housed, street-entrenched people have lost shelter because of untreated mental illness and addiction.

He said a health-first approach would mean stabilizing people prior to finding them a home, addressing underlying addictions, mental and physical illnesses.

“It means building the foundation that makes housing sustainable — and yes, sometimes it involves involuntary or secure care,” Daly said.

“That is controversial, I know, but if someone is so unwell that they cannot make informed decisions about their health care, then leaving them to die on the sidewalk — with little but their liberties intact — is not compassion, it is abandonment.

“Sometimes the most compassionate thing we can do is to intervene.”

Kamloops Coun. Dale Bass, who earlier this year put forward a council recommendation to lobby for the expansion of provincial involuntary care programming into the Interior, said Daly’s message resonated with her, likening the approach to the “tough love” of parental discipline.

“There’s no sense of putting someone in a house if they're not going to be able to do anything but make themselves sicker,” Bass said, noting this represents a shift in her own mindset after learning more about the realities facing people on the streets.

Bass said Kamloops needs more intensive health supports and a sobering centre — a long-awaited facility that the province has yet to approve. She said advocacy would continue for a secure or involuntary care facility in the region, be it in Kamloops or elsewhere.

Dr. Daniel Vigo, the province’s chief scientific advisor for psychiatry and toxic drugs, told UBCM delegates that among other actions, his office is working to expand beds across a continuum of care, including involuntary care units in correctional facilities.

He said someone has to meet specific criteria for involuntary care — including being “unable to engage with others” — and would transition back to voluntary care when they no longer met this threshold.

Advocating for Oliver facility

B.C. Interior mayors, including Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, have been advocating for the expansion of compassionate mandatory care at the correctional centre in Oliver to allow treatment for people who require it.

“It is probably more so disrespectful to those individuals to allow them to continue on the path that they're going at this point in time, as opposed to finding a better way forward for them,” Dyas told Castanet.

Dyas noted involuntary care would operate in addition to other initiatives pursued by Kelowna council to curb homelessness and street disorder. These include working to establish tiny homes, supportive housing and complex care facilities.

He said although he realizes there’s steps that need to be followed, he doesn’t think the province is moving fast enough to implement compassionate involuntary care.

Dyas said he will be meeting with Vigo about the Okanagan correction centre proposal.

"By putting the qualified individuals together and sitting down and meeting and saying, 'This is something we need to address,' you're able to make changes," Dyas said.

Julius Bloomfield, Penticton mayor, suggested to the UBCM panelists that repurposing prison space, including the Oliver facility, would help increase the pace of delivering involuntary compassionate care beds.

“There's a potential for hundreds of beds to come online for such care programs rather than actually building new facilities,” Bloomfield said.

Vigo said these facilities are being considered in the course of his office’s work.