Kamloops News

Steep fine, year-long prohibition for Kamloops man who kept driving despite ban

Prohibited driver didn't stop

Photo: KTW file FILE - Kamloops provincial court

A Kamloops man who refused to stay off the road even after losing his licence to a driving prohibition has been banned for another 12 months and ordered to pay more than $2,500 in fines.

Richard John Maki, 54, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in Kamloops provincial court to three counts of driving while prohibited.

Court heard Maki was caught driving while prohibited three times in a two-month span last winter — on Dec. 16, Jan. 15 and Feb. 9.

Crown prosecutor Jaewon Shin said the nature of the offences means Maki can’t argue he wasn’t aware of the driving prohibition.

“He was clearly made aware of the fact that he was prohibited after being arrested on the first information,” he said. “But despite that, he was caught driving twice more.”

Defence lawyer Kyle Komarynsky said the Christmas season had Maki under extra pressure.

“This happened all during the holiday season or just after the holiday season — a time of significant financial strain for all of us,” he said.

"He was trying to get to work for the most part. He appreciates what he was doing was wrong.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for fines totalling $2,550 and a further one year driving prohibition.