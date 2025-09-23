Wednesday is Raise-a-Reader Day, when fundraisers hit streets to collect donations
Raise-a-Reader coming up
Wednesday is Raise-a-Reader Day, when fundraisers will hit the streets to collect donations to support literacy in Kamloops.
Fundraisers will be out between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Wednesday selling special literacy-themed editions of the Kamloops Chronicle.
“One-hundred per cent of the money collected will stay in the community to help fund local family literacy programs,” said Jodi Lebourdais, program co-ordinator for Literacy in Kamloops.
“The funds raised will support many free literacy programs like Parent Child Mother Goose, One to One Reading, Bright Red Bookshelves and the Bright Red Book Bus.
Fundraisers will be out on Wednesday morning collecting donations outside various Tim Hortons and McDonalds locations in Kamloops. They will also hit the streets in Barriere, Chase, Clearwater and Logan Lake.
Donations can be made online by clicking here.
