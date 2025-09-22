281205
Firefighters working to tackle grass fire burning alongside CPKC tracks in downtown Kamloops

Tim Petruk - Sep 22, 2025 / 1:11 pm | Story: 573828

Firefighters are battling a small fire on Monday afternoon burning along the CPKC tracks in downtown Kamloops.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of track near the Overlanders Bridge shortly before 1 p.m. for a report of a fire.

Kamloops Fire Rescue is asking for people to stay away from the area, including Rivers Trail, while crews are on scene.

