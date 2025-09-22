Kamloops News
Firefighters working to tackle grass fire burning alongside CPKC tracks in downtown Kamloops
Grass fire burns along tracks
Photo: Contributed
Smoke could be seen rising from a fire burning on Monday afternoon along the CPKC tracks in downtown Kamloops.
Firefighters are battling a small fire on Monday afternoon burning along the CPKC tracks in downtown Kamloops.
Emergency crews were called to a stretch of track near the Overlanders Bridge shortly before 1 p.m. for a report of a fire.
Kamloops Fire Rescue is asking for people to stay away from the area, including Rivers Trail, while crews are on scene.
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
